Premieres arriving at Filmin in February 2022: series, movies and documentaries

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Filmin, we will not tire of repeating it, is one of the platforms that is best connecting with certain types of users and that we can practically consider it a miracle, because among so many giants that invest billions in production every year, it is inconceivable that an alternative focused on a more careful treatment and content that is far from the spotlight of the most mainstream news can break through.

Proof of this are the cycles that they usually recommend and brand new, with classics from Universal or Paramount, and that travel through some of the most golden eras in the history of cinema. Of course, as far as exclusive releases are concerned, we must go to mostly European content that escapes the usual radar of names linked to Netflix, HBO, Disney, etc. And a proof of this is, for example, “The Beta Test”.

In this film, Jim Cummings stars in and directs a rather lurid techno-thriller that narrates the moral degradation of Hollywood itself. A film made in a satirical key and that we could equate to the always remembered “American Psycho”, although in this case certain touches of terror are intermingled to try to keep us glued (and startled) to the screen.

Another of the big names that we will see this month is the premiere of the series “Germinal”, that already had a successful movie in the 90s, and that arrives with the band of being the most watched in France during the last year. As you can imagine, he is in charge of giving life to Émile Zola’s text and his already iconic story that narrates the events that occurred around a coal miners’ strike in northern France in the 1860s.

“The King of Warsaw” is another of the most interesting series premieres, which comes with the title of being “the best Polish series of the year” and which takes us back to the 1930s to immerse us in a story full of gangsters. Like “Germinal”, it is an adaptation of a novel, in this case, with the same title and signed by Szczepan Twardoch.

Below you have all the Filmin premieres for the month of February 2022:

sets

February 1st

  • The King of Warsaw

February 8th

  • UFOs

February 15

  • Fury

February 22

  • Germinal

Films

february 4

  • Pearl
  • Tokyo Shaking

February 11th

  • An unlucky fuck or crazy porn
  • After Love
  • The ghost of the sauna

18th of February

  • The Predators

February 25

  • The Beta Test
  • sediment

documentaries

february 4

  • The Story of Looking
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

