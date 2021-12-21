Pregnant Dublin partner of Mark Hall heard fatal gunshots during couple’s final phone call

The pregnant partner of a man who was blasted up to seven times at his mother’s home in West Belfast on Saturday afternoon has revealed she was on the phone to him at the time of the shooting.

Mark Hall, 31, later died in hospital after two gunmen fired the shits at least seven shots, including some through the living room window of the home of his mum Mary in the Rodney Drive are of the city shortly after 4:30pm.

Hill lived in Navan, Co Meath with his Dublin-born partner Sabrina Joyce, 22, who is expecting the couple’s second child next July. The couple also have a daughter, 18-month-old Freya Joanne.

He had travelled to Belfast to deliver Christmas presents to his mum.

“We were having a conservation about him getting the train back home at 6pm that night and being picked up from Drogheda station,” Sabrina told Belfast Live.

“I was telling him that I was going to get my nails done and that my mum was coming over to take Freya.

“The next thing I heard were gunshots, windows smashing and Mark screaming and roaring. I kept telling him to answer me but he didn’t and then someone shouted that Mark had been shot.”

Mark was in the living room when the attack happened, along with a number of other family members, who narrowly avoided injury.

His sister Deirdre was returning from a local shop when she saw the gunmen approaching the house and tried to intervene before the shots were fired.

As the gunmen made off, they fired a shot at her, which “passed through her handbag”.

Hall was taken to the nearby Royal Victoria Hospital but died of blood loss a few hours later.

“Mark had gone up to Belfast to see his mum before Christmas and was actually bringing presents up but he forgot to bring them in the end,” said Sabrina.

“The presents – the one thing he went up to give – are still at home. He had gone up to get something for Freya too.”

She added that Mark was a “great partner and a great dad” who always made her feel protected.

“What I’ll miss most is his smile, his personality and his laugh – he was so funny and bubbly,” she said.

“He appreciated every moment in life, even the little things.

“I’m grateful for all the moments I had with him and I’ll never ever forget them. What I’m most glad about is that he left me with two beautiful babies – one on the way and the other sitting in front of me now.

“He gave me the best three years of my life and everything I’ve ever wanted. He left his mark and a memory on everyone he ever met and we are all devastated by his death.

“Freya adored him and she’s acting strange now. She is not herself because she’s missing him and knows there’s something wrong.

“She’s going to grow up and forget what he was like but I’ll make sure she’ll remember him and will talk about him to her every day.

“I don’t know how I’m going to explain to my two kids later in life about how their daddy was taken away and why.

“I just don’t understand how someone can take away a person’s partner, dad, son and brother, take away someone’s life and then go home and sleep at night.

“They’ve ruined mine and my children’s life.”

The PSNI have described the attack as “disgusting” and while detectives have said it’s too early to speculate on a motive for the murder, they believe it was a targeted attack.

Hall had links to organised crime and was believed to be a close friend of father-of-two Warren Crossan, 28, who was shot dead as he visited his mother in west Belfast in June 2020.

But Sabrina, who issued a family picture through the PSNI on Sunday showing herself and Mark with Freya, said he had turned his life around since becoming a dad.

“Yes he had done things in his life that he regretted a lot but he was a good family man,” she said.

“When I found out I was pregnant with Freya, he turned his life around. He got himself a good job and was settling down.

“I found out I was pregnant again just three weeks ago and have since discovered that Mark was planning to propose to me in February. He was so excited about becoming a dad again and he always spoke about marriage and wanting to have a big family.

“I knew what a good heart he had and that he wanted to leave his past behind him and create a good image for his kids.”

Police said anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with investigation, is asked to call on the non-emergency number 101, or submit a report online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

They can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

