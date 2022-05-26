Predis, a tool that creates content for social networks automatically

Creating content for social networks is not an easy task. As much as there are tools that facilitate the creation of banners and videos, creativity has a limit, and that is where AI can lend a hand.

There is a tool, called Predis, that automatically creates content from a text that we indicate, making it possible to edit it later before publishing it.

Available at this link, Predis creates banners with phrases and text to publish directly on the networks, offering the option to edit the content, upload our company logo and copy the texts so that we can translate them into any language.

It is a tool that reaches version 2.0 with a plan that starts at $20 per month, with a free option to try it for seven days.

The first version was born in 2021, always thinking of busy entrepreneurs and SMEs who want to be active on social media but can’t find the time. It can also be useful for creators who want to speed up their content generation/brainstorming process.

We just have to give the AI ​​a 200-character text about our business or product. We can also choose products from Shopify/ WooCommerce, since the AI ​​understands the text and the image. We can create the content with the colors of our brand from the product image, write subtitles and choose between the Hashtags that they suggest for us.

Once we have the result, we can publish it or schedule it on Instagram, Facebook and Linkedin, and they promise that they will add platforms in the future.

The image editor is not as sophisticated as Canva’s, they don’t want to compete with them. Neither do they do what Jasper.ai or Copy.ai do, which create long texts artificially, nor do they dedicate themselves to scheduling posts like Hootsuite or Buffer does, it’s a mix of everything, creating images automatically.