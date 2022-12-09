Predictions about the future of technology at home and work

Over the past few years we have seen an increase in the number of smart home devices. Creating a smart home is no longer for the rich, anyone can put thermostats, lights, assistants and even curtains that move with solar energy, and all for a very low price.

The trend is increasing, since asking Alexa to turn off the garden lights, or defining intelligent routines when we are on vacation, is something that many appreciate.

At work things are no different. Our offices have programs and devices that greatly increase productivity, reducing monotonous tasks and allowing us to dedicate ourselves to what machines cannot do.

On the other hand we have the artificial intelligence systems, capable of making decisions without the need for human intervention. It’s amazing to see how artificial intelligence is changing the way we work and live at home, and it will continue to do so for years to come. Thermostats and lamps will be adjusted based on the weather forecast, security cameras will know where to point, at what time and with what intensity, light consumption will be regulated automatically based on its price, kitchen robots they will take into account the user’s culinary skills and their evolution… it will be non-stop.

Virtual and augmented reality They will also have an important role, both at work and at home. Virtual meetings will be more realistic, and remote work can be really effective in tasks that require manual action. Operating on a patient 1,000 km away using Virtual Reality, moving a robot remotely, with zero latency, will be possible within a few years.

In regards to the 3D printing technology, it is already clear that it will affect both the real estate market and the way we produce and consume goods. It will become easier and easier to print the desired Christmas ball at home, or even to print plates of food, or a device that we cannot find on the market.

In general it is clear that robotics and automation will affect future jobs as well as on a personal level. Systems that create images or write texts will have an increasingly common presence in all sectors, including education, and that is something that we cannot ignore.

It is also important to mention transportation technology and how it will change the way we get around at home and at work. I am no longer just talking about flying cars, airships or high-speed underground systems, I am talking about economy, avoiding private transport and reducing carbon emissions by using only electricity from a renewable source. One of the biggest changes in transportation technology in the future will be the implementation of autonomous vehicles on the streets and highways. This could change the way we get around both at home and at work, as autonomous vehicles could offer a safer, more efficient and more sustainable means of transportation.

Lastly, it is worth mentioning air transportation technology for package delivery. Drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles are being developed and used in a wide range of applications, from parcel delivery to people transportation, and that will greatly affect how the delivery system works in big cities.

Interesting years are coming, and it will be necessary for humanity to be prepared for this change, since many people will have to make a change of activity before the arrival of so much automation.