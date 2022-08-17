“Predator: the prey”: what inspired the director to make this film?

: the prey (prey) is the new movie Star+, prequel to Predator of 1987, which premiered last August 5 with a very positive rating. This, because the action and science fiction feature film received the largest number of hours of reproduction in its first three days, among all the titles on its platform. Hulu Y StarPlus in Latin America. This led to the film starring Amber Mid Thunder to be crowned #1 since April. Such has been the success of this new story that the streamer she decided to talk to the manager in charge, who had some interesting words to say about her.

American filmmaker Dan Trachtenberg stated that initially the motivation to be part of Predator: the prey it was because he was excited to tell an idea of ​​predators in a different time in the first sight of the creature on this planet. He also mentioned, “There is something very basic about looking at someone who has created their own weapons and seeing how they are going to use them to defeat something that outranks them with alloys and lasers. It’s the story of David and Goliath.” .

Amber Midthunder as Naru, in “Predator: Prey”. (Star+)

On the other hand, one of the producers of this film, Jane Myers, asserted that “Predator: the prey It laid the foundation for future films in the franchise.” Which, according to her, gives us a bit of that backstory, as well as the survival of the natives.

And of same away, Amber Midthunder, its leading actress in the skin of Naru, an 18th-century Comanche, said that this version of the predator is “very raw and powerful.”

In addition to Mid Thunder, this prequel has other talented faces in its cast, among them dakota beavers (he played a fundamental role in history as one of the most legendary warriors and was always by the protagonist’s side), Dane DiLiegro (it was the alien predator), Stephanie Mathias (Naru’s Comanche warrior mother) and Stormee Kipp, Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat Y Geronimo Candle like other hunting warriors; the more actors.

Regarding the franchise Predator and its chronological order, if you liked this recent production we will let you know the previous ones in case you are interested: Predator (1987), predator 2 (1990), Alien vs. predator (2004), Alien vs. Predator 2: Requiem (2007), predators (2010), The predator (2018) and finally Predator: the prey (2022).

The film can now be seen streaming. (Star Plus)

To end, both critics and audience reviews have given the film a positive rating. and now we know that it has also been an audience success.

