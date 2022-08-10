HomeEntertainment“Predator: the prey” breaks its first record days after its premiere

“Predator: the prey” breaks its first record days after its premiere

Entertainment

Published on

By Brian Adam
“Predator: the prey” breaks its first record days after its premiere
1660100725 predator the prey breaks its first record days after its.jpg
- Advertisement -

predator: the prey is the new movie Star+ of 20th Century Studios which works as a prequel to the Predator 1987. It was directed by John McTiernan and had the rising star Arnold Schwarzenegger. The franchise continued, but never with the success of the first installment until now.

This Tuesday, Disney announced that Prey (original title of the new movie) received the most viewing hours in its first three days among all the TV series and movies on its platform Hulu. In Latin America, most of its catalog is seen by Star+. This makes her the winner of the kardashians that since April was the most viewed content of it.

Star +

The prequel starring Amber Mid Thunder premiered on August 5 at Hulu in the United States and on the same day in Star+ for Latin America where it was also the most watched film premiere. Unfortunately, in this case Disney, Hulu either Star+ they did not reveal details of their numbers or the specific number of hours it was seen Prey.

As this is Disney’s first attempt at exploiting the franchise predatorit would not be strange, along with these numbers, that a sequel to Predator: the prey or a new step on the way to explain the relationship of this race with human beings. Undoubtedly, there is an audience wanting to know more about this story.

(StarPlus)
(StarPlus)

This film takes place at the beginning of the 18th century and follows the life of Narutoa young, brave, fierce and highly skilled warrior of the Comanche Empire who grew up in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters to roam the Great Plains. When she least expects it, Naru faces circumstances that lead her to demonstrate her extraordinary abilities to protect people from her. However, she won’t be easy to defeat, as she is an evolved predatory alien with a technically advanced arsenal.

Don’t know what to watch on Netflix? This trick will help you find the best content

This production will show one of the first visits of the breed Yautja to the planet and will make the 1987 title feel more complete by presenting how these deadly warriors came to confront humans. The new film directed by Dan Trachtenberg (TheBoys, 10 Cloverfield Avenue), who will put this villain 300 years before the events that were met in the 1987 film.

Predator: the prey is already available in Star+.

:

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

SuenaEnTikTok, the musical event of the social network with Latin artists

Also, many readers will wonder: “How much impact could TikTok have on the entertainment...
Developers

90 years of Lego: These are the best nerd sets

Tech News

These 17 applications are stealing bank data, it’s time to eliminate them

As this trend will continue and more banking Trojans will be distributed in the...
Tech News

iOS 16 has a new option that will help you save storage space

The latest beta of iOS 16 came with some interesting new features that give...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.