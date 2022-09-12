Pre-order starts: Apple launches iPhone 14 and 14 Pro

, Telekom, Vodafone and O2 have added the latest models to their range. Term tariffs are intended to conceal Apple’s price increase.

Apple is now taking s for the new flagship smartphones. The manufacturer offers the iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max through its own sales channels, and the major mobile phone partners have also started marketing: Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone and O2 offer the devices in combination with fixed-term contracts at different prices.

- Advertisement -

In contrast to the unchanged US dollar prices, Apple has noticeably raised prices in Germany in other European countries: The entry-level price for the iPhone 14 with 128 GB of storage space is now 1000 euros – 100 euros more than the predecessor. The iPhone 14 Plus is available from 1150 euros.

iPhone 14 Pro: Sales start on September 16th

The Pro models, which clearly stand out from the 14 with an always-on display and a “Dynamic Island”, are now 150 euros more expensive than last year: The iPhone 14 Pro costs 1300 euros from Apple and is enough as a Pro Max with 1 TB of storage space over the 2000 euro mark. The group refers to its two-year installment offers. The version of the iPhone 14 series intended for Europe still has a SIM card slot, in the USA Apple now only uses two integrated eSIMs.

Delivery of the iPhone 14, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max is scheduled to start parallel to the sales launch on September 16th. The new Plus model with a 6.7″ display will not be available until October, it should be available from October 7th.

iPhone 14 at Telekom, Vodafone and O2

The mobile phone providers are again marketing the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus at prices starting at 1 euro – in expensive term tariffs, which then cost around 90 to 100 euros a month. iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are available from Telekom from a good 130 euros if you sign a contract for at least two years with a monthly basic fee of 100 euros. Vodafone and O2 also carry the new models.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

AirPods Pro 2 available for pre-order

AirPods Pro 2 are also available for pre-order, they are scheduled to go on sale on September 23. Apple has increased the price of the true wireless earphones to 300 euros. They should bring several improvements around the active noise cancellation and the charging box. For the first time it is possible to adjust the volume with a gesture. Apple has been taking orders for the Apple Watch Ultra and Series 8 since mid-week.