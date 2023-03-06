Prague in 3D, an impressive online map so you don’t lose detail

The Czech Republic is a country full of historical wonders and breathtaking landscapes. If you’ve ever wanted to visit this beautiful place but haven’t had the chance, don’t worry, Mapy.cz is here to help!

Mapy.cz is an interactive world map using its own map data for the Czech Republic and OpenStreetMap data for the rest of the world. This allows them to create a stunning 3D view of the Czech Republic using their own aerial image data.

- Advertisement -

Thanks to Mapy.cz’s 3D view, it is possible to explore some of the most impressive tourist sites in Prague, and the Czech Republic in general, in 3D, from the comfort of your own home.



In addition to Prague in 3D, here are some examples:

Hněvín Castle: Located in the town of Most, Hněvín Castle is an impressive historical site dating back to the 13th century. On Mapy.cz, you can see this castle in 3D and appreciate the beauty of its architecture.

- Advertisement -

Ceský Krumlov Castle: This castle located in the city of Ceský Krumlov is another example of the rich architectural history of the Czech Republic. Mapy.cz’s 3D view allows you to explore the details of the castle and its surroundings.

Cathedral of Saint Peter and Saint Paul in Brno: Located in the second largest city in the Czech Republic, the Cathedral of Saint Peter and Saint Paul is an impressive architectural gem. Mapy.cz’s 3D view allows you to appreciate the majesty of the cathedral from any angle.

Hluboká Castle: Hluboká Castle is one of the most popular tourist spots in the Czech Republic, thanks to its impressive neo-Gothic architecture. Mapy.cz’s 3D view allows you to explore the castle and its beautiful surroundings.

- Advertisement -

Mount Sněžka: If you are a nature lover, Mount Sněžka is a must-see. With an altitude of 1,603 meters, it is the highest peak in the Czech Republic. On Mapy.cz, you can explore the area and appreciate the amazing views.

In addition to its 3D view and tourist attractions, Mapy.cz also offers a route planner for traveling by car, public transport, bicycle and on foot. You can also find useful information on opening hours and contact details for many of the tourist locations.