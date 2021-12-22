Praey for the Gods Review: A disappointing Shadow of the Colossus clone

If, as they say, “imitation is the most sincere form of flattery”, then it is almost certain that the creators of Praey for the Gods nourish an authentic reverence for Shadow of the Colossus, the immortal masterpiece by Fumito Ueda released in 2005 on PlayStation 2 (to learn more, here is the review of Shadow of the Colossus on PS4).

The debut film by No Matter Studios, a San Francisco trio making its debut with a project born in 2016 on Kickstarter and four years late – the debut was originally scheduled for December 2017, while in January 2019 the phase began Early Access – is in fact influenced to say the least by the phenomenal model staged by the acclaimed cult of Team Ico. The melancholy Odyssey of Wander and Agro immediately proved to be a real monument of game design, which with its conceptual avant-garde has managed to inspire many other video games (recovered for example the review of Titan Souls). Specifically, however, Shadow of the Colossus has become both a reference from which to draw frankly too slavishly, tracing elements and mechanics almost 1: 1 without having the same authorship, and a somewhat cumbersome term of comparison.

David (Praey for the Gods) vs Goliath (Shadow of the Colossus)

An abandoned land left isolated from everything, caught in the perennial grip of a deadly cold. A solitary and taciturn heroine, set out on a wickedly superhuman mission. A mystery linked to the persistence of an inexplicable endless winter, to be discovered by surviving a wild nature to face head to head with the same titanic deities once revered.

The premises of Praey for the Gods are vague yet full of genuine charm, for a barely outlined story to be reconstructed through documents that can be found through the exploration of an open-world context of generous dimensions – and above all with an accentuated verticality, made up of snow-covered valleys and steep peaks from which to dive gently gliding. Certainly lacking, both for the very understandable limits of a production that cannot necessarily have the resources of a blockbuster available and for the monotony, even chromatic, of a scenario where the ice dominates, it is obviously that sumptuous basic wonder that has made so much the unique and unequivocal poetics of Fumito Ueda (if you want to learn more, read our special on myth, love and death in Shadow of the Colossus). The spontaneous sense of reverence, ancestral sacredness and admiring awe that was continually felt in Shadow of the Colossus here finds a simply incomparable equivalent, compromised by clumsy divinity design which are as much copied from the originals in the archetypes as they are clumsy in appearance. Monstrosities to be demolished rather than incomprehensible idols made of stone and flesh, witnesses of who knows what mysteries and who knows how many past eras.

Copy yes, but how?

At a playful level the same principle applies: Praey for the Gods recovers the idea of ​​a series of unstoppable bosses to be taken out in a certain succession to re-establish an unspecified balance, with the mammoth adversaries who, by virtue of their astounding dimensions, are transformed into real levels (or at least into puzzles …) to be solved, even before rivals to be faced in a whole fight. other than on equal terms.

To the formula conceived with genius by Fumito Ueda over fifteen years ago, No Matter Studios then adds an unprecedented survival component, which takes up at least in part another triumphal modern classic: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Titled Nintendo Praey for the Gods it draws not only the (very negligible) warlike interactions with the enemies of “ordinary” size that occasionally show up around the map, but above all the system of crafting and wear of the equipment.

Swords, axes, bows and above all the very useful grappling hook – perfect for clinging to some parts of the giants, launching upwards in an instant – are in fact subject to progressive damage with use, and it is necessary to explore the island to recover. useful resources to create new tools.

All without forgetting a splash of survival elements, with hunger, sleep and cold that become parameters to be managed to keep our stalwart protagonist alive (for example, staying in water for too many seconds will drastically drop the body temperature, causing death within a few minutes). Too bad that, in practice, the set of suggestions from much celebrated references works in an extremely problematic way. When Praey for the Gods it merely copies in a shameless way, as happens in clashes with the gods, at best it does no harm, although it lacks in all respects the thrill of the unequal contention given by the sense of scale and theatrical animations. In spite of the very good soundtrack there is no elegance, there is no suspense, there is not that peculiar genius given by the puzzle-style interactions with the titans, which here are limited to pale imitations of the playful tricks devised by Team Ico. In short, we are on the side of a homework that vaguely does his, certainly without jolts.

Questionable game design choices

The trouble takes over the moment in which Praey for the Gods he tries to free himself from the Shadow of the Colossus track, ending up the victim of lack of clarity and serious balancing errors (if not even of game design). A practical example will suffice for you: to build a grappling hook you need a very large amount of rather rare resources, far beyond those required for example for a bow – not to mention that bows are often found abandoned here and there in deserted camps. , the grapples do not.

Well during my adventure, which took seven hours to get to the credits, taking the right time to wander, it happened that the grapple broke in the middle of the fight with the last “colossus“. At the end of it, alas without warning and indeed automatically, the very obvious final battle started: so, without allowing me to return even for a moment to the open world, and forcing me to actually fight again without a tool that is almost indispensable for that boss fight.

Result: literally a clock hour of improbable attempts and acrobatics, to remedy a design flaw accentuated by the usual superficial hit boxes and the frequent edges of a game not exactly finished properly. Not quite what you would expect from someone who has decided to follow the lesson of a masterpiece with such superficial detail.