Practice geography with this free online map

By: Brian Adam

Countries of the world, states in the US, provinces in Spain… surely you have had or have to study these borders, and it is possible that the online game that I am proposing today will help you memorize the information.

It is an online map where we can choose the game we want, depending on what we want to review. We can, for example, select countries in the world and drag them to their corresponding area, or carry out the same activity with the provinces of Spain.

The game is available at MapPuzzle.xyz, and requires us to snap the outlines of geographical areas to their correct locations on a blank global map.

It is a kind of puzzle where we have to put geographical and political areas in their correct positions in the shortest possible time, since there is a countdown timer at the top of the screen.

Each round of MapPuzzle begins with a list of geographical areas that we must match, whether they are countries, states or cities (depending on the game selected). Each map puzzle piece in the list is shown with an illustration, and clicking on a puzzle piece in this list will cause this shape to start following the mouse. All we have to do is drag the shape to the correct position on the blank map.

The counter also tells us how many pieces we have correctly placed on the map and how many pieces we have left.

