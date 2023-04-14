Practicality: Android 14 should reactivate lost Google Wallet function

Google’s Wallet was launched in Europe in July last year with the ability to store documents, cards and more. However, a function that was present in the previous version was lost: the suggestion of loyalty cards based on location, but it should return with Android 14.

According to XDA Developers, lines of code in Android 14 Beta 1 indicate that Google should re-enable this feature in the next version of its system. One of the lines says: “FEATURE_WALLET_LOCATION_BASED_SUGGESTIONS”. Her description mentions the following: Devices that support showing location-based suggestions for wallet cards provided by the default payment app. In short, it means that the Wallet application will be able to use location to show you which loyalty cards you can use at that store, which makes the process of finding the right card much simpler.

In addition to this, another line of code also references the resource, where its description says the following: Any cards not used for cash equivalent payment, including event tickets, flights, offers, loyalty cards, gift cards and transit tickets. In this way, we can understand that the cards mentioned above must be treated in the same way as loyalty cards and may be suggested in the application based on location.