PowerShot V10, the new Canon for content creators

It is quite common to read responses on social networks encouraging those who want the best possible image quality from smartphone cameras to buy a digital camera, even paying much less.

And so it is, for example, with the new proposal that Canon has just launched on the market with content creators in mind. This is the new Canon PowerShot V10, a compact, lightweight, but also robust and resistant camera, which adopts a vertical design format, new for Canon, but practical for those who usually place their mobile anywhere, without any tripod, to make your recordings.



Excellent image and audio quality

One of the most notable features of this model is its one-inch CMOS sensor, capable of taking high-quality photos and videos, supporting video recordings in 4K 30p or Full HD at 60p without time limits, and with image stabilization included. .

Its ultra-wide optics allow it to cover a lot of space in the scene, although it also supports the use of digital zoom. The new Powershot V10 also features two high-quality stereo microphones plus a third additional microphone for ambient noise reduction, also ensuring better audio pickup.

The 2-inch folding screen allows you to see yourself in the image as a preview, allowing you to adjust the frame in which it will appear. And the creative functions could not be missing, incorporating 14 color filters.

Multiple possibilities of use

Users will be able to press to capture photos or videos either through the physical button included in the device or also through the complementary application. And it is not just a camera to capture and record for social networks, varying depending on the orientation with which it is held to make content vertically or horizontally, since it also serves as a webcam.

In this sense, users can make use of the integrated USB-C port to charge the device as well as to connect it to a computer, without the need for drivers thanks to UVC support, and turn it into a webcam or access the material saved on the camera itself, although it should be noted that it also supports wireless content transmission via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, avoiding the hassle of cables and the use of memory cards where appropriate.

Compact to the point of being able to be carried in a pocket

Its small size allows it to be stored in a trouser pocket, and can be taken anywhere. Canon has chosen to put it on sale in two different kits, there being a standard kit with the most basic accessories, including a case, lens cap and more, as well as an advanced kit that includes other elements that make it possible to add lights and external microphones.

Its price starts from about 500 euros, with its arrival scheduled for the next month of June. This camera is, according to the brand, for those who want more than a mobile to make their videos, and therefore offers plenty of quality at a price below what a mobile with advanced photographic features would cost, standing at over a thousand euro.

More Information/Image Credit: Canon