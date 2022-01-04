Powerful GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Comes to Laptops, and NVIDIA Boosts Its Entry Range on Desktops with the GeForce RTX 3050

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU is an absolute beast. In the analysis that we published at the beginning of last June we showed that this graphics card is capable of moving with ease any current game at 2160p and with the highest possible graphic quality. And achieving something like that is not easy. Also, it performs very well when activating ray tracing, especially when enabling

With these precedents the arrival of this GPU, and also the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, to notebook computers is good news for gaming enthusiasts. In fact, it is the first time that NVIDIA has released a version of an xx80 Ti graphics card for laptops. We still do not know all the details about this new version of this chip, but we do know that it will work hand in hand with a local memory map of 16GB GDDR6.

GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU review for laptops works in tandem with 16GB GDDR6

The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti desktop GPU packs 12GB of GDDR6X-like memory, but understandably is more ambitious in this area than the notebook version, which is more limited by the available space, the consumption, and also by the need to keep the energy that is dissipated in the form of heat under control.

Along with these cards comes the fourth generation of Max-Q technologies, which, broadly speaking, are a set of innovations that seek to moderate the amount of power dissipated by NVIDIA GPUs for laptops in order to allow builders to develop slimmer and quieter equipment.

As we can guess, the Max-Q versions are less powerful than conventional GeForce RTX GPUs for desktops, so it will be interesting to find out As far as it goes actually this new revision of the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti processor adapted to laptops. It may not match the performance of the PC version, but it should still offer a very high performance.

NVIDIA has confirmed that they will reach stores in the coming months more than 160 laptops equipped with their latest graphics processors, although, logically, only some of them, the highest-end gaming ones, will bet on the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU. The laptops that will incorporate this graphics processor will have a starting price of $ 2,499 (approximately 2,215 euros).

However, the first laptops equipped with the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti GPUs will begin to hit stores from February 1. The starting price of those who will propose this latest graphics processor will be 1499 dollars (Approximately 1,329 euros).

GeForce RTX 3050: now this is the new entry-level for desktops

The arrival of a new cheaper graphics card with Ampere microarchitecture is good news. Unfortunately, users have against us a semiconductor crisis that is causing them to get a graphics card at the official price set by the manufacturer be a real odysseyBut someday it will end And when the end comes, speculators will run out of business.

The new GeForce RTX 3050 has inherited the functional units that its older sisters have, so it maintains the RT, Tensor and CUDA cores, although sized to give us a more moderate performance that is in line with a more adjusted price.

On paper it’s a slightly cropped review of the GeForce RTX 3060 that we put to the test in the review I link right here, but possibly its performance it won’t be much lower. We will check it when we have the opportunity to analyze it thoroughly.

This entry-level PC graphics card will integrate 8 GB of GDDR6 memory, and will be available from January 27 with a recommended base price of $ 249 (Approximately 220 euros).

Unfortunately, it is unlikely that we will be able to get hold of a unit at the official priceBut still, it’s worth keeping track of because possibly in practice this will be NVIDIA’s most affordable graphics solution.