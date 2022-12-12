PowerColor Announces Radeon RX 7900 Red Devil GPU with Modular Board and Massive Heatsink

After leaks on several benchmarks, PowerColor is announcing the Radeon RX 7900 Red Devil GPU series based on the RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT. The graphics card is a four-slot design (3.5 or 3.8) with heat dissipation system with three 9-propeller fans and aluminum shroud with bright red RGB lighting.

Speaking of RGB lighting, the removable back plate also features a distinctive lava-like design with light effects to liven up your gaming even more. The card’s connector is 8-pin with a premium custom PCB design of 14 layers and 21 stages of VRMs for the Radeon RX 7900 XTX based version.

The heat dissipation system consists of two aluminum fin blocks with eight nickel plated 6mm heat pipes and a PCB bracket to prevent damage.

In the overclocking sector there is a toggle button in the BIOS, which indicates that the GPU will still offer other tools to increase the performance of the graphics card to the maximum.