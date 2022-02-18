Tech GiantsApple

PowerBeats Pro from Apple, a limited version dedicated to the NBA arrives in the USA

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

NBA75 Ivory is the name of the special, limited and “nostalgic” version of the Powerbeats Pro that Apple’s Beats has made on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the National Basketball Association, the NBA. The marketing is scheduled to start tomorrow, February 19, at the same price as the traditional version, $ 249.95, both on the NBA’s online store and on the Better Gift Shop site in Toronto that collaborated in the realization, as well as at some US retailers. . Availability would appear to be limited to the US market only.


The slightly vintage design of this special edition is characterized by an ivory coloring on which the NBA logo has been imprinted on one earphone, on the other that of the Better store. Even the silicone rubber pads reflect the colors of the logo that was “painted” on the protective case which, we remind you, allows you to obtain over 24 hours of combined listening. The logo is also present on the sales package and the classic stickers have been customized.


For the rest, these are always the same Powerbeats Pro we know and which have recently also been affected by a class action for charging problems. No changes regarding the hardware which, we remember, integrate the same Apple H1 chip of the AirPodswhich allows quick pairing with Apple devices as well as the possibility of audio sharing and location via the Where is app, voice commands with “Hey Siri”, volume and playback controls on both headsets and Bluetooth connectivity Class 1.

The adjustable ear supports allow you to obtain a more firm positioning in the ear making them more suitable for those who love to do sports. Unlike the newer Beats Fit Pro, the Powerbeats Pro they do not have an active noise cancellation system.

Previous articleHow to download photos, videos and IGTV from Instagram
Abraham

Related articles

Apple

PowerBeats Pro from Apple, a limited version dedicated to the NBA arrives in the USA

NBA75 Ivory is the name of the special, limited and "nostalgic" version of the Powerbeats Pro that Apple's...
Apps

How to download photos, videos and IGTV from Instagram

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
Android

Snapchat will let you change your username starting February 23

While TikTok seems to be slowly absorbing users from all social networks, there are still many who continue...
Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, análisis: un espectáculo de hardware en el Galaxy S más ambicioso

El Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra supone uno de los movimientos más importantes de la compañía en...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.