PowerBeats Pro from Apple, a limited version dedicated to the NBA arrives in the USA

NBA75 Ivory is the name of the special, limited and “nostalgic” version of the Powerbeats Pro that Apple’s Beats has made on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the National Basketball Association, the NBA. The marketing is scheduled to start tomorrow, February 19, at the same price as the traditional version, $ 249.95, both on the NBA’s online store and on the Better Gift Shop site in Toronto that collaborated in the realization, as well as at some US retailers. . Availability would appear to be limited to the US market only.

The slightly vintage design of this special edition is characterized by an ivory coloring on which the NBA logo has been imprinted on one earphone, on the other that of the Better store. Even the silicone rubber pads reflect the colors of the logo that was “painted” on the protective case which, we remind you, allows you to obtain over 24 hours of combined listening . The logo is also present on the sales package and the classic stickers have been customized.

For the rest, these are always the same Powerbeats Pro we know and which have recently also been affected by a class action for charging problems. No changes regarding the hardware which, we remember, integrate the same Apple H1 chip of the AirPodswhich allows quick pairing with Apple devices as well as the possibility of audio sharing and location via the Where is app, voice commands with “Hey Siri”, volume and playback controls on both headsets and Bluetooth connectivity Class 1.

The adjustable ear supports allow you to obtain a more firm positioning in the ear making them more suitable for those who love to do sports. Unlike the newer Beats Fit Pro, the Powerbeats Pro they do not have an active noise cancellation system.