Powerbeats Pro, a new class action against Apple for charging problems

Yet another class action against Apple would be on the way. The subject of the dispute, this time, is an alleged manufacturing defect of the Beats Powerbeats Pro earphones, launched in 2019, which would prevent them from being recharged correctly. More precisely, the problem would be related to the contact of the pins with the case which in addition to not allowing the headset to be recharged would also let it download quickly without interrupting the connection.
Apple, according to the lawyers, would have been aware of the situation and would not have taken the necessary countermeasures in response to the requests of customers who had to resort to arranged solutions, inserting shims in the case, to maintain contact between the headset and the pins. charging.
Lawyers also dismiss Apple’s claims that the Powerbeats Pro are sweat and water resistant. In fact, sweat would also corrode the charging contacts causing contact problems.
The allegations require Apple to both “correct” this problem and compensate users. If this lawsuit turns into a class-action, all customers in New York, Georgia, Michigan, Montana, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Dakota and Virginia would be affected.
This is not the first time that Beats headphones have caused Apple headaches. A problem with charging the PowerBeats2, in fact, led to a class-action that ended in August 2020 with the payment of $ 9.75 million from Apple.
The PowerBeats Pro, remember, are gods “true wireless” earphones with H1 chip which, in addition to allowing greater efficiency and more stable connectivity, also allows you to recall Apple’s voice assistant via the “Hey Siri” command when connected to an iOS device. The Powerbeats Pro also have sensors that can detect positioning in the ear to start or pause music.