Powerbeats Pro, a new class action against Apple for charging problems

Yet another class action against Apple would be on the way. The subject of the dispute, this time, is an alleged manufacturing defect of the Beats Powerbeats Pro earphones, launched in 2019, which would prevent them from being recharged correctly. More precisely, the problem would be related to the contact of the pins with the case which in addition to not allowing the headset to be recharged would also let it download quickly without interrupting the connection.

Apple, according to the lawyers, would have been aware of the situation and would not have taken the necessary countermeasures in response to the requests of customers who had to resort to arranged solutions, inserting shims in the case, to maintain contact between the headset and the pins. charging.