Power shortage in South Africa creates difficulties for Uber Eats drivers

The severe energy crisis facing South Africa has created difficulties for Uber Eats drivers in the country. During power outages, drivers cannot access the app and are affected by connectivity issues.

This has led to temporary and permanent crashes on the platform, creating frustration and difficulties for drivers.

Uber Eats sticks to its guidelines, despite problems facing its drivers in South Africa

One of the most common problems is the GPS app malfunctioning during power outages. Delivery drivers have been forced to use alternatives such as Google Maps to continue making deliveries on time. However, this has led to accusations of fraud by Uber Eats, resulting in permanent bans for some drivers.

Uber claims that drivers can use both the app’s map and Google Maps, as long as they don’t interfere with the platform’s functionality. However, drivers maintain that leaving the app to use other GPS tools directly triggers permanent blocks.

The energy crisis in South Africa stems from the energy shortage that the country has faced for several years. In Johannesburg, the hardest-hit city, power outages can last up to six hours a day, affecting the operation of mobile towers and causing service disruptions.

While the Uber Eats map is affected by power outages, Google Maps continues to work effectively as it maintains a direct connection to satellites and is not dependent on local infrastructure. This difference has led many drivers to use Google Maps as an alternative, which has led to conflicts with Uber Eats.

Permanent app bans have left many drivers without their main source of income. A recent Rest Of World report tells of the case of Lovemore Moyo, who worked as a delivery boy for Uber Eats for five years, was permanently blocked from the platform after using Google Maps for a delivery. Moyo comments that he currently makes a living doing odd jobs like gardening, but he misses the flexibility that Uber Eats offered him.

Other drivers in Johannesburg have also experienced temporary or permanent bans due to late deliveries caused by the energy crisis. Customers expect their orders to arrive on time, and Uber Eats maintains its usual standards of quality. However, this has generated tensions and difficulties for the delivery people.

Despite the issues, Uber Eats maintains that it adheres to strict community guidelines and reviews each report fairly and promptly. However, many drivers feel that their complaints and requests for review have been ignored by the platform.