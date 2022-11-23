Post, a new social network as an alternative to Twitter

- Advertisement -

While some Twitter users have decided to migrate to Mastodon after Elon Musk’s purchase of the social network, other alternatives in the form of social platforms are constantly emerging.

Post offers, for the moment, a common timeline with all the publications of the 3,500 active users among the 125,000 registered

One of them is Post, created by Noam Bardin, former CEO of Waze. It is a social network that seeks to generate a citizen space for debating ideas, in which to learn from experts, journalists, creators and, in general, learn from each other through free conversations in which there is also space for fun.

Bardin, for twelve years at the helm of Waze, the GPS navigation app with elements of social collaboration, and now has embarked on what he describes as the next level, “a social platform for real people, with real news and citizen conversations ». Although it was in May of this year when Post was launched, it has now been when it has become known.

In his presentation, Post alludes to the recent past, when social media was fun and conveyed important ideas from interesting people that made users more brilliant. Instead, in recent times, according to the Post, all this has become a source of anger or sadness, although disagreeing with someone does not end up implying threats or insults. That lost harmony is what Post intends to recover.

Post Features

The publications have no length limitation and they can be commented on, shared, marked with “like” or quoted by adding personal opinion, highlighting three differentiating characteristics:

-Items can be purchased individually from premium information providers.

-Contents from various sources are presented with the same clean, simple and unified design interface.

-Can be rewarded through micropayments (indicated as “tips” by the “tips” icon) to creators of quality content to support them and allow them to continue offering it.

Post offers content moderation by referring it to the role that the community itself will play as such, in an allusion to the cooperative work that Bardin has already developed successfully in Waze.

At the moment, Post has a waiting list, with more than 125,000 registered users, while it is also incorporating new functions into the platform itself, such as a preliminary version of a search engine. Another peculiar characteristic that marks an important difference with the rest of the social networks is that, for now, You don’t have to follow anyone, but all users access a common timeline with all posts from all users.

This is expected to change over time as more and more users join. The latest statistics reflect around 3,500 active users and the logical thing is that when that number increases, that common timeline with all the publications of all the users disappears and each one chooses who they want to follow.