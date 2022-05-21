Possible specifications of the GeForce RTX 4050

The trickle of information about the new generation of NVIDIA does not stop, and this time points to the GeForce RTX 4050, a model that will succeed the GeForce RTX 3050 and that will position itself directly in the mid-range. We had already told you before that the GeForce RTX 40 family will use a total of five graphics cores, and we order them from most powerful to least powerful.

We knew that the GeForce RTX 4050 will be based on the AD106 chip, direct successor of the GA106, although we did not know its possible specifications. These have not yet been confirmed, but I have been able to make an estimate based on the latest leaks that have occurred on the higher models, and I think this is quite correct, since it leaves enough room for both the GeForce RTX 4060 and a possible GeForce RTX 4060 Ti.

First of all, I remind you that with the launch of the GeForce RTX 3050 NVIDIA confirmed an important qualitative leap within that range. Said graphics card represents a huge leap forward in raw power over the GTX 1650, and it has the advantage of accelerating ray tracing and supporting DLSS technology, so it takes gaming to another level. The GeForce RTX 4050 will keep those keys, and I am convinced that it will be a worthy successor.

GeForce RTX 4050: These could be its specifications

AD106 graphic core at 5nm from TSMC.

3,840 shaders with a base frequency of more than 2 GHz.

120 texturing units.

120 tensor cores.

48 raster units.

30 cores RT.

128 bit bus.

8 GB of GDDR6 graphics memory at 16 GHz or 18 GHz (bandwidth up to 288 GB/s).

Power in FP32: about 16 TFLOPs, depending on the final working frequencies.

TGP: 150 watts. You will need an 8-pin power connector.

If these specifications are confirmed, the GeForce RTX 4050 could be more powerful than the GeForce RTX 3060although its lower amount of graphics memory could limit it in certain scenarios and make a considerable difference in some games, especially when running them in resolutions higher than 1080p with active ray tracing.

The GeForce RTX 4050 would give its best in 1080p and 1440p resolutions, although thanks to the support of DLSS technology it could reach 4K as long as we reduce the graphic quality. It is said that NVIDIA could also launch a GeForce RTX 4050 Ti, which would also use the AD106 graphics core, although with a greater number of active SM units.

It is not confirmed, and seeing what happened with the GeForce RTX 30 series, I think it is unlikely that we will see a GeForce RTX 4050 Ti. However, I do not dare to rule it out either, since in the end NVIDIA has always adjusted its strategy based on the reality of the market, and the competition. If AMD releases something that puts the GeForce RTX 4050 in jeopardy, NVIDIA may make a move with a “Ti” version.

In case you are wondering when the GeForce RTX 4050 could reach the market, I recommend that you arm yourself with patience, since, as happened with the GeForce RTX 3050, this family is usually the last to arrive. With this in mind, it’s easy to think his debut could go. in the middle or end of next year.