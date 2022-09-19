Possible prices of the Ryzen 7000 in Spain

- Advertisement -

The well-known retailer Xtremmedia has published the of the 7000, and the truth is that the figures we see fit with what we told you at the time in this news, where we told you that this new generation of processors It wasn’t going to be exactly cheap.. We must take into account two factors to understand why these high prices are credible and make sense.

The first reason is the strength of the dollar. At the time of writing this article the dollar was at parity with the euro, which means that the prices are converted directly from dollars to euros. The second reason is that the prices that AMD gave do not include taxes, so we must apply VAT to those prices once we have converted them into euros. This tax represents an increase of 21%, as many of our readers will already know.

If we take the Ryzen 5 7600X and convert it to euros, we see that its price in would be 299 euros before taxes. When applying 21% VAT, that figure rises to 361.79 euros, a figure that is very close to the 371.30 euros listed by the retailer Xtremmedia. The Ryzen 7 7700X would have a conversion to 399 euros, and when applying VAT it would be 483.79 euros, and the Ryzen 9 7900X and 7950X would be 614.29 and 845.79 euros, respectively.

The prices we obtain by making a direct conversion and application of VAT they are almost identical to the prices listed by Xtremmedia, as we can see in the attached image. These are the prices that said retailer has given:

Ryzen 5 7600X: 371.30 euros.

Ryzen 7 7700X: 490.80 euros.

Ryzen 9 7900X: 668.90 euros.

Ryzen 9 7950X: 851.70 euros.

Is there a significant price increase? Without a doubt, AMD has already raised the price of the Ryzen 5000 considerably compared to the Ryzen 3000, and now everything seems to indicate that it will repeat the strategy with the Ryzen 7000. However, it must be taken into account that the prices of the Ryzen 5000 suffered a notable rise in price during the semiconductor crisis that meant that in the end they ended up costing much more than what their recommended price indicated, and that the prices given by Xtremmedia They don’t have to be final. that is, they could change when the launch of this new generation occurs, either for better or for worse.

In this regard, it is also important to note that what Intel does with Raptor Lake-S will also end up influencing the price of the Ryzen 7000, although its effects will be more noticeable in the medium and long term. If this generation turns out to be very competitive in both price and performance, AMD may have to fine-tune prices downwards, although the opposite could also happen.