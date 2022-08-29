Possible prices of the AMD Ryzen 7000

- Advertisement -

We are a few hours away from the official presentation of the 7000, but the rumors and leaks are intensifying in this final stretch. One of the most interesting pieces of information that we have found at the last minute includes what will be, in theory, final of the four Ryzen 7000 processors that will arrive in September of this year.

The prices fit with the information that we had been seeing on previous occasions, and in general they are quite credible, although we must bear in mind that since they are not confirmed they could change, and that they also could be altered upwards or downwards depending on what Intel presents, and the prices that the Raptor Lake-S ends up having, which will be direct rivals of the Ryzen 7000. Without further ado, let’s see those prices:

- Advertisement -

Ryzen 9 7950X: top of the range, and therefore its price will be in accordance with that reality, since it will be around $799, figure that in Spain could become €849 . It will have a configuration of 16 cores and 32 threads (two CCD units) at 4.5 GHz-5.7 GHz, normal and turbo mode, it will have 80 MB of cache (64 MB of L3 and 16 MB of L2), it will have a 170 watt TDP.

top of the range, and therefore its price will be in accordance with that reality, since it will be around figure that in Spain could become . It will have a configuration of 16 cores and 32 threads (two CCD units) at 4.5 GHz-5.7 GHz, normal and turbo mode, it will have 80 MB of cache (64 MB of L3 and 16 MB of L2), it will have a 170 watt TDP. Ryzen 9 7900X: high-end processor whose price will be $549 a figure that in Spain could become €599 . It will be configured with 12 cores and 24 threads (two CCD units) at 4.7GHz-5.6GHz, normal and turbo mode. It will have 76 MB of cache (64 MB of L3 and 12 MB of L2), it will have a TDP of 170 watts.

high-end processor whose price will be a figure that in Spain could become . It will be configured with 12 cores and 24 threads (two CCD units) at 4.7GHz-5.6GHz, normal and turbo mode. It will have 76 MB of cache (64 MB of L3 and 12 MB of L2), it will have a TDP of 170 watts. Ryzen 7 7700X: a mid-high range CPU that could cost $449 some €499 to the change in Spain after applying taxes. It will have 8 cores and 16 threads (one CCD unit), will run at 4.4 GHz-5.4 GHz, normal and turbo mode, will have 40 MB of cache (32 MB of L3 and 8 MB of L2), and a TDP of 105 watts.

a mid-high range CPU that could cost some to the change in Spain after applying taxes. It will have 8 cores and 16 threads (one CCD unit), will run at 4.4 GHz-5.4 GHz, normal and turbo mode, will have 40 MB of cache (32 MB of L3 and 8 MB of L2), and a TDP of 105 watts. Ryzen 5 7600X: a mid-range chip that will be the cheapest option of the four that AMD will launch initially, at least in theory. It will cost 299 dollars, that is, about 329 or 349 euros in Spain, and it will come with 6 cores and 12 threads running at 4.7 GHz-5.3 GHz, it will have 38 MB of cache (32 MB of L3 and 6 MB of L2). Your TDP will be 105 watts.

If these prices are confirmed we see that the Ryzen 7000 They won’t be exactly cheap. but taking into account inflation and the situation of the economy today, with a very strong dollarI think that those figures that we have given would even be “favourable”.