Possible performance of the GeForce RTX 4060 and GeForce RTX 4060 Ti

A recent rumor has left us with information about the first tests of the RTX 4060 and GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, two new generation graphics cards from NVIDIA that will be based on the Ada Lovelace architecture and that will be framed, respectively, in the mid-range and mid-high range of the new generation GeForce RTX 40.

The GeForce RTX 4060 will be based on the AD106 core, a graphics core that could also be used in the GeForce RTX 4050 Ti. It could come configured with 3,968 shaders, 8 GB of GDDR6 graphics memory at 17 GHz and would have a TGP of 230 watts. In terms of performance, the first tests indicate that it reaches 6,000 points in TimeSpy Extreme.

For its part, the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti will use the AD104 core, the same one that we will see in the GeForce RTX 4070, and could be equipped with 6,144 shaders, 10 GB of GDDR6 memory at 17.5 GHz and would have a TGP of 275 watts. His score on TimeSpy Extreme supposedly reaches 8,600 points, a figure that is not bad at all.

If these results are confirmed, the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti would be faster than the GeForce RTX 3080which has an average score in said test of 8,047 points. The GeForce RTX 4060 would be only slightly slower than the GeForce RTX 3070, which has an average score of 6,334 points on TimeSpy Extreme. It is important to note that these results may have been obtained on engineered samples that were not operating at their maximum frequencies, and therefore the final results could be higher.

The alleged scores of the GeForce RTX 4070, GeForce RTX 4080 and GeForce RTX 4090 in TimeSpy Extreme were also leaked a few weeks ago. The first reached 11,000 points, which means that it would be more powerful than the GeForce RTX 3090 Tiwhich gets an average of 10,850 points, while the second and third got 15,000 and 19,000 points, which means that a GeForce RTX 4090 would reach almost double the performance of the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti.

Please note that the leaked specs of the GeForce RTX 4060 say that it will have less memory than the GeForce RTX 3060, something that I find it hard to believe because it would be a step backwards on the part of NVIDIA, and because it would be counterproductive to reach the consumer with less knowledge (yes, the one who is only carried away by quantity and not by quality).

In general, these performance data fit quite well with the estimated equivalences between the GeForce RTX 40 and GeForce RTX 30 that we share with you in this article.

The presentation of the Ada Lovelace architecture will take place later this year, but it is not clear which models will be the first to arrive. Various sources claim that NVIDIA is only going to release the GeForce RTX 4090, but something tells me that in the end We will also see the GeForce RTX 4070 and GeForce RTX 4080. The GeForce RTX 4060 Ti may not hit the market until early 2023, and the same should happen with the GeForce RTX 4060.