Possible new HomePod and more devices for the home

- Advertisement -

Multiple rumors are starting to come out by Mark Gurman of Bloomberg in HomePod-mini-new-home- -launch%2F&v=1&out=https%3A%2F%2Flink.mail.bloombergbusiness.com%2Fclick%2F28647085.4848%2FaHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuYmxvb21iZXJnLmNvbS9hY2NvdW50L25ld3NsZXR0ZXJzL3Bvd2VyLW9uP3NvdXJjZT1wYWlkTkxzaGFyZQ%2F612e5c5e0bd0ff7d7d6dfa9bC1956910e%2Femail&ref=https%3A%2F%2F9to5mac.com%2F&title=Gurman%3A%20Apple%20readying%20new%20HomePod%20and%20smart%20home%20devices&txt=%3Cem%3EPower%20On%20%3C%2Fem%3Enewsletter.">power on newsletter, about the release of several products, including a high-end HomePod, as well as a current HomePod mini; He even comments on more smart home products, although these would be part of 2023 or even 2024.

New HomePod

Journalist Mark Gurman declares that the Cupertino company has at least four new specialized home devices on its hands. These smart devices continue to be prepared, although Gurman also says that not all of them will be released. It also indicates that currently the high-end HomePod will be the most likely to arrive.

The project of the new HomePod is under the code name B620 and It will have the S8 chip inside, which will also integrate the next Apple Watch Series 8. He comments that it will be much more powerful in terms of “size and audio performance” resembling the original HomePod and not the mini.

In this case, Apple continues to strive to have an updated HomePod mini. However, Gurman questions what the updates or improvements would be, although Apple could be updating its products to integrate Bluetooth 5.2 support.

During the newsletter, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg shuffles the two possibilities of smart home devices that are likely to come out:

A combination between iPad and speaker that would be specialized for the kitchen.

The other device would be specialized in being in the living room and would combine an Apple TV, camera and a HomePod.

The journalist indicates that it is most likely that at least one product will be released until the end of 2023 or until 2024. In any case, the new devices plan to compete strongly with what Amazon offers, such as the Amazon Echo and Amazon Show.

Apple plans to create a network of specialized smart home devices for users. This is reiterated in that the company continues to focus on HomePod mini and Apple TV, always thinking of being the center of the home for many users.

So far, it only remains to wait for the current HomePod mini, in addition to a full HomePod. In addition to waiting for all the new devices that the company is developing to have in your home. Although there are really many more complex products and they are the ones that combine some characteristics of others, so these could take longer.