Possible equivalences of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40, this is how they would be compared to the GeForce RTX 30

The leaks and rumors about the RTX 40 do not stop. Now, new information says that the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti could offer performance similar to that of the GeForce RTX 3090 Tia graphics card that is the most powerful general consumer solution that has on the market right now, and that as we know has an impressive 24 GB of GDDR6X memory at 21 GHz.

Seeing the amount of leaks that we have been dragging about the GeForce RTX 40, and the doubts that some of this information is generating, I wanted to make this compilation article to put a little order and show you, in a simple, clear and summarized way what we can expect in terms of equivalencies of that new generation of graphics cards. Keep in mind that everything I am going to show you is based on leaks and unconfirmed rumors, and also on my own judgment.

We start at the base, the GeForce RTX 4050, a graphics card that will be the entry model for this new generation and that, as usual, could be the last to arrive. Your performance should be slightly lower than the GeForce RTX 3060 from NVIDIA, although in ray tracing it should be superior. It would be a perfect option for 1080p. It is not confirmed that we will see a GeForce RTX 4050 Tibut if it reached the market it would be slightly above the GeForce RTX 3060.

The GeForce RTX 4060 It will be NVIDIA’s star for the mid-range within the new generation. In the worst case it should perform at the level of the GeForce RTX 3070, and in the best of cases could end up surpassing it. In ray tracing it should also be much better than this. If NVIDIA decides to launch a GeForce RTX 4060Ti is likely to be located between the GeForce RTX 3080 and the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti in terms of performance, but it will be far superior in ray tracing.

We now jump to the GeForce RTX 4070, a “budget” high-end model that could become one of the best-selling models of the new generation of NVIDIA. Your performance will be slightly below the GeForce RTX 3090, but it will outperform it in ray tracing. a hypothetical GeForce RTX 4070Ti would perform almost at the level of a GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, but it would have less graphics memory. In ray tracing it should also be superior.

The GeForce-RTX 4080 It is one of the most anticipated graphics cards, especially because of the good work that NVIDIA did with the GeForce RTX 3080. The bar was set very high, and it is likely that said graphics card will end up being quite more powerful than the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, although it will have less graphics memory. It will perform better than the one in ray tracing. If NVIDIA releases a GeForce RTX 4080 Ti its performance will be much higher than the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, and the difference between the two in terms of graphics memory should be minimal.

Lastly we have the GeForce RTX 4090a graphics card that would be much more powerful than the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, and that it could have twice as much graphics memory as that one. According to some rumors it would double its performance in ray tracing. It is not confirmed that we will see a GeForce RTX 4090Tibut if it hit the market could double the performance of the GeForce RTX 3090 in rasterizationand it would be a “monster” working with ray tracing.