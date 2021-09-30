Possible design of the Galaxy S22 Ultra: A case manufacturer reveals Samsung’s new flagship terminal

Case manufacturers have become very reliable sources, and this time they are targeting the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung’s next flagship, and also one of the most anticipated next-generation smartphones of the moment. The information that we are going to offer you below comes, as we anticipated, from a leak that originates from a case manufacturer and therefore enjoys a high level of credibility. We do not speak without reason, remember what happened with the iPhone 13.

In this leak we can see that the Galaxy S22 Ultra would debut important changes at the design level compared to the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The first thing that strikes us is the perfect integration of the rear camera set, where we appreciate a total of four lenses, accompanied by the LED flash and the laser autofocus sensor. Not the slightest protrusion, and the entire camera system fits in a more natural and discreet way on the terminal chassis.

Another interesting change can be seen even with the cover on, although it looks much better in the second image. Look at the corners, that angular termination It has nothing to do with the rounded corners that we saw on the Galaxy S21 Ultra, and clearly brings the design of the Galaxy S22 Ultra closer to that of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, a resemblance that is reinforced by the flat termination of the chassis in the areas upper and lower, and for that curved finish that we see on the front. And speaking of the front, although it costs a bit to see it, the camera is integrated in a floating island, that is, it will not go under the screen.

Galaxy S22 Ultra: Inspired by the Galaxy Note Ultra, but with a new heart

The design developments that we have seen in these new renderings of the Galaxy S22 Ultra are very interesting. On a personal note, I have to say that I like what I see, and I think this line is a step in the right direction on Samsung’s part. However, the most important thing about this new smartphone is not on the outside, but will come on the inside. I mean, as you may have imagined, SoC Exynos 2200.

All the information that we have seen so far indicates that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will use the Exynos 2200 SoC, a chip that will be manufactured in process of 4 nm and that it will have a high-performance configuration, both at the CPU and GPU level. The processor will consist of a total of eight cores, which will be divided as follows:

A high-performance Cortex-X2 core.

Three high-performance Cortex-A710 cores.

Four high-efficiency Cortex-A510 cores.

The GPU will be, as we have already told you before, a AMD Radeon based on the RDNA 2 architecture, and equipped with a total of 384 shaders at a frequency of 1,250 MHz. If all this is confirmed, and there are no changes, the Galaxy S22 Ultra could have the most powerful GPU for smartphones in the world. This is, in short, what makes it such an interesting chip.

If all goes according to plan, Samsung should introduce the Galaxy S22 Ultra, along with the other models in the Galaxy S22 series, sometime in January 2022, although we cannot rule out that the South Korean giant decides to advance the presentation a bit. With regard to the sale price, I think that it is most likely that Samsung will remain in the same line that we saw with the Galaxy S21, that is, I do not expect a price increase to occur, and if it does, it should be minimal.