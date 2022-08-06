Possession of Petro, dry law and price of the dollar is the most searched in Google Colombia

FILE PHOTO: The logo is photographed during the Viva Tech technology and startup summit in Paris, France. May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Two days after the inauguration of Gustavo As the new president of , citizens want to know more about the details of this event that will take place on August 7 in Bogotá.

In this way, Google Trendsa tool that captures user search patterns, reveals what Colombians are looking for prior to the national event and of national interest as well.

According to the Google tool, the most searched for with a growth of more than 1,000% in the last seven days, was “Bogotá dry law”. This query refers to the possible restriction on the sale of alcoholic beverages between Friday August 5 and August 7 next, something that the Government of the current president, IVan Dukewas in charge of denying.

For its part, “presidential possession” presents an increase of more than 550% in a period of seven days, as well as “Petro possession” that increased its searches by more than 300%, according to Google Trends.

dollar.png" loading="lazy"> The inauguration of Gustavo Petro has the second highest search interest since 2004, only surpassed by that of Iván Duque in 2018. (Google Trends) dollar.png" loading="lazy">

As additional data, searches for “Posession” reached their historical maximum in August 2018 during the inauguration of the president, Iván Duque and in this context, the inauguration of Gustavo Petro has the second highest search interest since 2004.

Some of the most sought-after questions about the presidential inauguration during the last 7 days in Colombia are: “How much did the inauguration of Duque cost?”, “Who organizes the presidential inauguration in Colombia?”, “When is the inauguration of the president de Colombia 2022?”, “How much does Petro possession cost?”, and “Where will Petro possession be?”.

The economy, a topic of interest

Another issue that caught the attention of Colombian citizens is the behavior of the price of the dollar, since recent searches were focused on “is the dollar going to go down in Colombia?”, which increased its searches by more than 900% during the last month. .

Colombians are also curious about the reasons that generate the increase in the price of the North American currency.

Search interest in the Colombian peso reached an all-time high in July 2022. (Google Trends)

The query “why is the dollar going up?”, is one of the questions with the highest increase in searches with more than 450% during the last 30 days, while “can the dollar go down in Colombia?”, grew 400% in that period of time.

Search interest in the Colombian peso reached its all-time high in July 2022, according to tool statistics, and the highest concentration of searches related to the exchange rate was seen in the departments of San Andrés and Providencia, followed by Bogotá and Bogotá. Amazon.

San Andrés and Providencia had the highest search interest for the exchange rate, followed by Bogotá and Amazonas. (GoogleTrends)

Gustavo Petro is the new President of Colombia

Gustavo Petro Urrego, representative of the Historical Pact, is the new president of Colombia. The left-wing politician obtained more than 11 million votes, according to the pre-count of the National Registry of Civil Status.

For its part, Francia Márquez, becomes the vice-presidential formula de Petro, and will be his teammate for the next four years.

Just as Juan Manuel Santos did in 2010, when he was elected for the first time as President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro ancestrally took possession of the Arhuaca community of the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta prior to the ceremony that will take place on Sunday, August 7 in Bogotá.

The progressive leader received the endorsement of this community within the symbolic act performed “in the heart of the world”, as indicated on their social networks on Thursday, August 4 last.

Likewise, the indigenous people of the Sierra handed over the baton to the president-elect, just as they did with Santos Calderón.

