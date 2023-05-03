Positivo Smart Home celebrates reaching more than one million users

Positivo Tecnologia’s platform, which offers solutions based on the Internet of Things (IoT) for connected environments, surpassed the mark of 1 million registered users in its free application and the company celebrated the historic feat. Available for Android and iOS, the application allows the user to control light bulbs, cameras, motion sensors, video intercoms, robot vacuum cleaners and many other smart electronics in an integrated, simple way and from the cell phone itself.

The Positivo Smart Home app was launched in July 2019 and began operations with eight products. After almost four years, it has already developed a portfolio with more than 30 smart solutions, such as plugs, remote controls, routers, LED strips and more. - Advertisement - According to Positivo Tecnologia, the tool was designed to help democratize access to products for connected homes, which have increasingly won over consumers, with an estimated growth of 20% by the end of 2023.





“We reached 1 million users on the Positivo Casa Inteligente app thanks to our close work with consumers. These are people who have always shared their needs and feedback with us, in addition to recognizing the real value of our products in terms of residential comfort and efficiency”, said the Head of Positivo Casa Inteligente, José Ricardo Tobias. SpaceX makes spaceship for NASA With the objective of completely reformulating the user experience, in 2022, Positivo Casa Inteligente launched the current version of the app. The evaluations made by the users of the software reached a score of 4.7 out of a maximum of 5 points. By using the Positivo Casa Inteligente app, it is possible to connect and control the devices in a practical and intuitive way, in addition to being able to change settings and even create customized automation scenes to meet individual needs. And you, do you use the Positivo Casa Inteligente platform? Tell us in the comments down below!

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:1px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#price, #developer, # size {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.storeImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.storeImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px; } }

