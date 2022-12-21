Positivo launches ‘Your Smart Home’ promotion raffling off products until January 15

Positivo Tecnologia announced this Wednesday, the 21st, the start of a promotion that will reward the brand’s consumers with products that make users’ lives more practical and intelligent. With the campaign, until January 15th, all purchases over R$100 in Positivo, Positivo Casa Inteligente, Compaq, Infinix and VAIO products generate lucky numbers to compete for daily prizes through the federal lottery. The offer is valid for both purchases made in physical and online stores.

According to information, to participate in the promotion, you must access the Positivo website, register your personal data and send the invoice (NFe) by January 15th. After that, a message with the lucky numbers referring to the previously registered purchase will be sent to the registered e-mail address. - Advertisement - Participation will only be validated if the CPF informed on the website is the same as the invoice. When you receive the lucky numbers, just follow the daily drawings on the website to check the list of winners of the day to find out if you have been selected.

There will be 42 draws and each winner will receive one unit of each of the following products: Positivo Motion C 15” notebook with Alexa, Infinix HOT 11 S smartphone, Smart Universal Control, Smart Camera 360° Bot Wi-Fi 2nd generation, Smart Router Mesh Wi-Fi, Smart Wi-Fi Vacuum Cleaner Robot and Efficient Home Kit containing two Smart Lamps and two Smart Plugs.

See more about Positive