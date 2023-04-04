Positivo launches smart Wi-Fi lock with five opening modes and biometrics

Positivo Casa Inteligente launched this Tuesday (4) the Smart Lock with a modern look and battery for up to 7 months, in addition to the AutoLock system that automatically locks the device. The device features Wi-Fi connectivity and several unlocking modes, such as password, biometrics, cards (tags), mechanical key and free brand application. As stated in the product specifications, the owner can also configure up to 99 passwords, permanent or temporary, and up to 99 fingerprints simultaneously. This resource is ideal for small and medium-sized companies, allowing the registration of the fingerprint of several employees in the lock’s memory, thus eliminating the need for a physical key.

The product features a sophisticated design in glossy black and a format that can be used in different environments and doors, being compatible with different models in wood as long as it is between 35 and 50 mm thick. The lock works using batteries that last up to 7 months thanks to the system that puts the device on stand-by when not in use. - Advertisement - “The new Smart Fechadura offers the security that the user needs, with a look that stands out, and, above all, the freedom to access your home or business in multiple ways, with maximum comfort”, explains José Ricardo Tobias, Head of Positivo Casa Intelligent.

price and availability Setting up the lock is very simple: just download the free Positivo Casa Inteligente app, connect to a 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi network, pair the product with your smartphone and start using it. The Embutir Wi-Fi Smart Lock can now be purchased on the Positivo Casa Inteligente website for BRL 1,299.