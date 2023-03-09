Positivo announces new Motion C with textured finish, ring light in kit and low price

Positivo launched this Wednesday (8) its new 14.1-inch Motion C notebook equipped with an Intel Celeron processor and other attractions for users looking for an affordable laptop for text editing, internet browsing, video calls and, eventually, , streaming playback. According to the manufacturer, the model features on its front a screen with HD resolution (1366 x 768) with anti-glare technology, 16:9 ratio and an HD webcam on top. As it is an entry-level product, there are large edges around the display and the entire construction is plastic, including the housing and top cover.

As for the internal hardware, the 14″ Positivo Motion C is a 1.10 GHz Dual Core with a Burst frequency of up to 2.80 GHz, 4MB Cache, 2 Cores, 2 Threads running the Windows 11 Home operating system. of the Intel Celeron N4020 processor, there is also 4 GB of RAM (onboard DDR4) and 128 GB of internal storage (eMMC). There is an expansion slot for up to 1 TB HDD or 128 GB SSD, thereby greatly expanding the amount of space for photos, videos and other files. This laptop brings IEEE 802.11 b/g/n and Bluetooth 4.0 LE wireless network connectivity, while in the ports and connections section we have HDMI, 1 x USB 2.0 Connection, 1 x USB 3.0 Connection, 2 x Audio and 1 x DC Connection (energy).





Energy demand is met by a 29.6 Wh battery, whose autonomy was not disclosed by Positivo. Among other highlights of the notebook are the quick access key for Netflix, Kensington Lock and a free ring light accessory that can be used as a flash for the laptop's webcam or cell phone's front camera. The recently launched Positivo Motion C4128g-14 can be found on the brand's official website costing R$ 1,475.10 in cash with Pix or up to 10x in BRL 163.90 on your credit card.

