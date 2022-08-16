Positive business development: Deutsche Telekom increases the number of customers

Telekom is gaining more and more customers in the USA, Germany and Europe. Total sales are up almost 6 percent.

Deutsche Telekom increased the number of its customers in the second quarter of 2022. The Group was able to gain around 194,000 contract customers in Germany compared to the previous quarter. Telekom announced this on Thursday. Sales were up 5.9 percent year-on-year. 28.2 billion euros are in the books for the past year. Adjusted EBITDA AL increased by 5 percent to 9.9 billion euros. The bottom line is an adjusted group profit of 2.4 billion euros and thus a significant increase of 15.7 percent.

T-Mobile US slightly down

At T-Mobile US, sales fell by 1.1 percent compared to the prior-year quarter to around 19.8 billion US dollars, approximately 19.23 billion euros. Adjusted EBITDA A1 was $6.7 billion, down 2.4 percent. Telekom cites the end device leasing as the reason for the decline in sales, a business model that was left over from the Sprint takeover and is now being gradually phased out. Excluding this impact, profit increased organically by 10.4 percent.

The acquisition of new contract customers is positive. T-Mobile US succeeded in gaining 1.7 million contract customers in the mobile communications sector, as reported by Telekom. That is more than the US competitors AT&T and Verizon were able to convince of their offer together. In the United States, T-Mobile US now has a total of 110 million customers. According to this, 5.2 million customers were gained within one year.

The merger with Sprint continues to benefit T-Mobile US. In 2022, the resulting synergy effects are expected to be around $200 million higher than previously assumed, at up to $5.6 billion. The adjusted EBITDA AL should then amount to 22.7 billion euros. So far, 22.3 billion euros have been assumed. T-Mobile US also expects a further increase in the number of contract customers. It is expected to increase by 600,000 to a maximum of 6.3 million, according to the forecast.

Increase in sales in Germany

In Germany, sales increased by 2.7 to 6.1 billion euros. With an increase of 3.1 percent, EBITDA AL is now 2.4 billion euros. The consumer-friendly termination rules through the TKG amendment have apparently not had a negative impact on Telekom. Service sales grew by 2.6 percent. Telekom recorded around 194,000 new contract customers.

Telekom was also able to increase the number of broadband connections by 0.3 percent to around 14.58 million. The lion’s share of this is accounted for by fiber optic connections. This accounted for 10.8 million, an increase of 2.4 percent. The TV area also developed positively with 4.04 million. On the other hand, landline connections are declining, falling by 0.2 percent to 17.44 million.

The European business continues to be good for Deutsche Telekom – at least from an organic point of view. Here sales increased by 4.2 percent. However, the sale of the Romanian fixed-line business tore a hole in the coffers. Total sales fell accordingly by 2.7 percent to 2.7 billion euros. But the number of mobile contract customers also increased in Europe. 243,000 new customers were added, the number of broadband customers rose by 70,000, and there were 186,000 new customers for the product bundles of fixed-line and mobile communications.

T-Systems almost stable, Group weak

With total revenue of EUR 1.005 billion, T-Systems’ systems business is 0.1 percent lower than in the comparable quarter. Incoming orders fell to 930 million euros, compared to around 1.13 billion euros in the same quarter of the previous year. However, adjusted EBITDA increased by EUR 10 million to EUR 82 million.

In the Group Development segment, sales fell significantly from EUR 780 million to EUR 291 million. Adjusted EBITDA AL shrank by 48.8 percent to EUR 164 million. According to Telekom, the loss is due to the sale of T-Mobile Netherlands.

The GD Towers radio tower business, which is also included in this figure and in which Telekom intends to sell 51 percent of the shares, grew organically by 4.6 percent to EUR 285 million. Adjusted EBITDA AL closes organically at EUR 174 million.

Investors are apparently just as satisfied with the business figures presented as Telekom boss Tim Höttges: On Thursday morning, shortly after the stock market opened, the share price rose slightly to EUR 19.07, more than one percent more than the day before.

