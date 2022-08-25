Portrait photography: Capturing emotional images of people and animals

The familiar interplay between animal and human produces particularly . It is crucial that you guide your models cleverly.

- Advertisement -

Table of Contents



Animals have a permanent place in many families. They are leisure companions, sports partners, comforters and best friends. Since I am a dog and horse owner myself, I can of course empathize with that. And it is precisely this special emotional bond that I want to work out and capture in my pictures. In this article, I will show you how you can do this.

c’t photography 4/22









Innogames names salaries for game developers Exciting motifs: play of photogenic opposites * full format cameras up to 1500 euros * carefree photography on the water * desert photography * macro specialists from Laowa in the test * vintage lenses with special bokeh * photographing people and their animals * practical test: hip belt systems * photographing slides and negatives * Develop your own image styles with color grading + workshops on color and contrast development * Work faster with the graphics tablet

The top priority: listening

wildlife photography









Animal photography: stage fine art portraits with careful image composition

Wild animal photography on the doorstep: start with simple means

Photographing wild animals: the most important techniques and tips

Cat photography: Putting personalities in the right light

Dog photography: Safe portraits of animal character heads

Animal photography: Remove annoying details such as fences and halters afterwards

The relationship between humans and animals is often very emotional and intimate; it is difficult to let an outsider participate. It should be your aim to create it! This is not an easy task. But there is one condition under which it can succeed. Above all, you have to listen carefully – both in the preliminary talk and during the shoot itself.

Let the people tell what connects them with their animal, what makes this relationship so that they can get in the right mood. Give your two-legged models enough space during a shoot.

Let them cuddle and spend time together as if you weren’t even there. Despite the best arrangements, it will take some time before people and animals relax and maybe even forget that you are there.

It can get cheesy

It’s often just a small nuance: leaning against each other, closing your eyes, a loving kiss. I usually stimulate my human model with a dialogue. For example: “Imagine that you are here all alone with your darling. Tell him all your love with looks and gestures, be happy and awaken those good feelings in you that you associate with him. Feel your partnership!”





Listening and patience lead to special pictures. This shot was taken after I photographed this lady with her beagle dog. With this loving gesture, she encouraged the animal to stand alone in front of my camera. The picture captures the intimacy between the two perfectly, it wasn’t planned. Nikon D5 | 120mm | ISO 125 | f/4.0 | 1/200s

That may sound cheesy, but sometimes it’s just what it takes to evoke a certain feeling. In addition to a deep love, it can also be joy or dreaminess. Sometimes there are only small details between these emotions – like a gesture or closed eyes.

Reaching this emotional level is no guarantee for successful recordings. A little bit of tools and background knowledge are also part of it. Even with photos that appear naturally relaxed, you cannot avoid instructing your models in a targeted manner. Of course, humans and animals need different help here.