5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
HomeMobileiphonePortrait mode on iPhone: what is the right option for each photo

Portrait mode on iPhone: what is the right option for each photo

iphoneTech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
Portrait mode on iPhone: what is the right option for each photo
1677140382 portrait mode on iphone what is the right option for.jpg
- Advertisement -
There are different options in Portrait mode, which allow a wide experience for the person, from Photo Studio Light to High Key in B and W. (photo: echetcetera)

The use of the Portrait in Manzana It is one of the preferred choices by users for a better depth effect in photos, creating images with sharp focus on the subject and a completely blurred background.

iPhone will always indicate if the person is too close or far away, or if the area is too dark; Also, you can use the True Tone flash set a timer and apply filters.

 

- Advertisement -

With the Camera app in Portrait mode, you can slide between the different lighting effects that appear at the bottom of the viewfinder. You can also edit them in the Photos app.

With the Camera app in Portrait mode, you can slide between the different lighting effects that appear at the bottom of the viewfinder. You can also edit them in the Photos app.

The Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 NFC arrives in Spain so you can make mobile payments comfortably

Filter Options

Some iPhone models have multiple options for Portrait mode such as 1x or 2x. Just touch the 1x or 2x button to change the option.

In the case of iPhone XR and the SE, the rear camera must detect a person’s face to take the Portrait mode photo.

- Advertisement -

From the iPhone X and in the iPhone 8Plus, the Portrait Lighting function can be used to apply studio-quality lighting effects. The five effects are:

  • photo studio lightto illuminate facial features.
  • Light to the contourfor a more dramatic directional lighting effect.
  • Reflectorto position the subject under focus.
  • Reflector B and Wto illuminate in the same way as a reflector in a classic black and white style.
  • High key in B and Wto illuminate a grayscale subject against a white background.

You may be interested in: How long can an iPhone be used before buying another

After taking a photo in Portrait mode, you can adjust the level of background blur and the intensity of portrait lighting effects. (photo: Latino Observer)

- Advertisement -

After taking a photo in Portrait mode, you can adjust the level of background blur and the intensity of portrait lighting effects. (photo: Latino Observer)

editing options

On the other hand, to change the lighting effect of a photo in Portrait mode, open the Photos application, then select the image to edit and in the lighting effects choose the one that best suits.

B&W High Key is available with both front and rear cameras on iPhone XS and back, and the front-facing camera on iPhone XR. The iPhone XR’s rear camera only supports Natural Light, Photo Studio Light, and Outline Light effects.

Also, after taking a photo in Portrait mode, you can adjust the level of background blur and the intensity of portrait lighting effects. In the library you can edit the photo in the “Depth Control”, there you can drag the slider to the left or right to adjust the effect.

It may interest you: List of 6 tricks that few know about the Notes application for iPhone, iPad or MacBook

Apple patents a new system that can predict when your iPhone will run out of battery

One of the features that could be changed in the iPhone 15 would be the size of the screen.

One of the features that could be changed in the iPhone 15 would be the size of the screen.

The new iPhone 15

The models of the iPhone 15 they would be released in September 2023.

One of the features that could be modified in the new versions would be the screen size: would be bigger and probably also in it iPhone 15 Pro Max. Instead, there would be no changes to the regular models.

The most striking thing is that this screen larger will not mean that users have to carry a larger iPhone in their pockets or purses. To enlarge the size the developers of the device would have eliminated, or at least reduced, the space occupied by the edges of the cell phone.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Microsoft

This is how artificial intelligence that detects bullying in students works

WhatsApp is a startup that partnered with IBM to develop a robot with artificial...
Tech News

NFT Titanic memorabilia goes on sale

The American company RMS Titanic Inc announced that they seek to carry the relics...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.