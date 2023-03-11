Portrait mode on iPhone: what is the right option for each photo

There are different options in Portrait mode, which allow a wide experience for the person, from Photo Studio Light to High Key in B and W. (photo: echetcetera)

The use of the Portrait in It is one of the preferred choices by users for a better depth effect in photos, creating images with sharp focus on the subject and a completely blurred background.

iPhone will always indicate if the person is too close or far away, or if the area is too dark; Also, you can use the True Tone flash set a timer and apply filters.

With the Camera app in Portrait mode, you can slide between the different lighting effects that appear at the bottom of the viewfinder. You can also edit them in the Photos app.

Filter Options

Some iPhone models have multiple options for Portrait mode such as 1x or 2x. Just touch the 1x or 2x button to change the option.

In the case of iPhone XR and the SE, the rear camera must detect a person’s face to take the Portrait mode photo.

From the iPhone X and in the iPhone 8Plus, the Portrait Lighting function can be used to apply studio-quality lighting effects. The five effects are:

photo studio light to illuminate facial features.

to illuminate facial features. Light to the contour for a more dramatic directional lighting effect.

for a more dramatic directional lighting effect. Reflector to position the subject under focus.

to position the subject under focus. Reflector B and W to illuminate in the same way as a reflector in a classic black and white style.

to illuminate in the same way as a reflector in a classic black and white style. High key in B and Wto illuminate a grayscale subject against a white background.

After taking a photo in Portrait mode, you can adjust the level of background blur and the intensity of portrait lighting effects. (photo: Latino Observer)

editing options

On the other hand, to change the lighting effect of a photo in Portrait mode, open the Photos application, then select the image to edit and in the lighting effects choose the one that best suits.

B&W High Key is available with both front and rear cameras on iPhone XS and back, and the front-facing camera on iPhone XR. The iPhone XR’s rear camera only supports Natural Light, Photo Studio Light, and Outline Light effects.

Also, after taking a photo in Portrait mode, you can adjust the level of background blur and the intensity of portrait lighting effects. In the library you can edit the photo in the “Depth Control”, there you can drag the slider to the left or right to adjust the effect.

One of the features that could be changed in the iPhone 15 would be the size of the screen.

The new iPhone 15

The models of the iPhone 15 they would be released in September 2023.

One of the features that could be modified in the new versions would be the screen size: would be bigger and probably also in it iPhone 15 Pro Max. Instead, there would be no changes to the regular models.

The most striking thing is that this screen larger will not mean that users have to carry a larger iPhone in their pockets or purses. To enlarge the size the developers of the device would have eliminated, or at least reduced, the space occupied by the edges of the cell phone.