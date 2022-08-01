Portimao arrives tomorrow at F1 22

If the signing of Fernando Alonso by Aston Martin has left you in a state of shock, nothing happens. you will be able to concentrate again on what really matters, the asphalt of F1 22 and it is that EA Sports Y Codemasters will release the free update.

With it comes the possibility of racing the 2022 cars at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve, Portimao. Circuit that this year is not on the calendar but it was the past two years and that was dominated by Lewis Hamilton on both occasions. Hence, the trailer in which the circuit is presented to us is with a on board of the English pilot.

In addition to Portimao, next month, on September 12, the Shanghai International Circuit will also arrive.

F1 22 is available now for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series.