Portant, to automate the creation of documents from data

By: Brian Adam

If you have an excel with the data of all the clients, and you need to make a document for each one of them using said information, pay attention, because there is a tool that can do it in a few minutes.

It is something quite common in companies: creation of commercial proposals, contracts, letters and various notices… all using data that has been collected in an excel, in a CRM or in any database. The document creation process is terribly automatic and boring, copying and pasting information to generate each document and send it later by email.

That’s what they want to make automatic in the Portant tool, a platform that integrates with the Google platform so that workflows can be defined. You can get the data from a spreadsheet, create a document based on the template and the source data, generate a PDF with the result and send it via gmail, for example.

It’s compatible with Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Forms, and there’s no need to import templates into Portant.

Portant eliminates manual data entry and makes documents more accurate by avoiding typos that appear when copying and pasting.

To use it you can copy a workflow from your template library or make one from scratch, with 100 automated documents per month for freeforever.

Among the functions we have:

Batch automation– Create multiple custom documents at once from a Google Spreadsheet
automatic creation– Automatically create new documents when a Google Form response is submitted
data grouping– Combine multiple rows of sheets into a single document (Great for billing)
insert images– Insert images and gifs into documents, slides, and emails.
personalized emails– Send personalized emails with attachments from your email address (via Gmail)
Alias: send emails from your aliases (Google Groups)
multiple documents– Create multiple documents and presentations in one workflow
Export to PDF– Automatically save documents and presentations as PDF files
Sharing permissions– Share documents with custom sharing permissions.

You can get to know him better at portant.co

