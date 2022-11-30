Portal: Free DLC with ray-tracing support gets release date

Portal, the first-person puzzle game that spawned thousands of memes, is getting a makeover on December 8th via free DLC. Portal with RTX was originally announced alongside Nvidia’s new RTX 4080 and 4090 graphics cards and adds ray-tracing support along with redone high-resolution textures and models. The result is much more realistic lighting and reflections, making the 15-year-old title look almost brand new.

NVIDIA says the Portal DLC was built using RTX Remix, its new modding platform designed to make it easy to add support for modern technologies like ray-tracing, enhanced materials, and DLSS to classic titles. Portal with RTX supports DLSS 3, the latest version of NVIDIA’s upscaling artificial intelligence technology designed to increase resolution and frame rate when used with the company’s latest generation of graphics cards.