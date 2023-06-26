Porsche and Frauscher present a luxury electric yacht

- Advertisement -

In a bold commitment to sustainable mobility, Porschefamous luxury car brand, and Frauscher Shipyard, a renowned Austrian shipyard, have come together to create an innovative electric boat. This yacht, christened Frauscher x Porsche 850 Fantom Airseeks to revolutionize navigation with cutting-edge technology and an unbeatable luxury experience.

Innovation in the waves

Following Porsche’s philosophy of offering luxury, performance and sustainability, the Frauscher x Porsche 850 Fantom Air is inspired by the Frauscher 858 Fantom Air daycruiser model. This boat has a sophisticated and elegant design, typical of the vehicles of the German brand.

offshore electrical power

The key to this boat lies in its electric propulsion system. use technology Premium Platform Electric (PPE) from Porsche, initially designed for land vehicles, but which has been adapted for use in water. This platform includes a 100 kWh high-voltage lithium-ion battery and a permanently excited synchronous electric motor, terms that in short translate into exceptional performance and remarkable autonomy.

charging into the future

Another standout feature of the Frauscher x Porsche 850 Fantom Air is its charging system. It is compatible with both alternating current (AC) and direct current (DC), and thanks to Porsche’s 800 volt technology, it can be charged at DC fast charging stations. This cargo versatility makes life easier for owners and gets the boat ready to sail in less time.

Exclusivity in every detail

The Frauscher x Porsche 850 Fantom Air can accommodate up to nine passengers, which guarantees a unique and exclusive browsing experience. In fact, exclusivity is a fundamental part of this project, since initially only 25 units will be made available for pre-order, which will be delivered from 2024.

This innovative project shows that the path to sustainable mobility is not limited to roads. Porsche and Frauscher’s initiative to bring electrification to the waves opens up a world of possibilities for future sailing. A future in which speed, luxury and sustainability are in perfect harmony in every corner of the planet.

More information at newsroom.porsche.com