Pornhub involved in a scandal for the sexual video of a young woman

A abuse victim is suing Visa over videos of him posted on the porn platform pornhub, after a US court ruled he could fight the payment company.

Serena Fleites was 13 years old in 2014 when, according to her, a boyfriend forced her to film a video which he later posted on Pornhub.

Fleites alleges that Visa, in its processing of advertising revenue, conspired with Pornhub’s parent company, MindGeek, to monetize abusive videos.

Consequently, the finance company had sought to be removed from the case. Fleites’ story was featured in the New York Times ‘Kids of Pornhub’ which, when published, led MindGeek to remove millions of videos and make significant changes to its policies and practices.

The victim’s allegations are summarized in a pre-trial decision by the Central District Court of California.

The video had thousands and millions of views

Original pornographic material, posted on Pornhub without the victim’s knowledge or consent, it had 400,000 views when he discovered it. She alleges that after viewing the video, she contacted MindGeek posing as her mother “to inform her that the video qualifies as child pornography.” A few weeks later it was deleted.

But users who had the video re-downloaded it multiple times, with one re-download being viewed 2.7 million times, he said. The complainant alleges that MindGeeks earns ad revenue from these uploaded videos.

Fleites says his life was “out of control” (he has had several failed suicide attempts and his family relationships have deteriorated). To finance his situation, when he was still a minor, created more pornographic videos at the request of this man, some of which were uploaded to Pornhub.

“While MindGeek profited from the child pornography it presented to Plaintiff, Plaintiff was intermittently homeless or living in her car, addicted to heroin, depressed, suicidal, and without the support of her family,” the report says. summary of the judge’s brief Cormac J. Carney.

MindGeek told the BBC that at this stage in the case, the court has yet to rule on the veracity of the accusations and must find that all of the plaintiff’s allegations are true and correct.

“When the court can actually consider the facts, we are confident that the plaintiff’s claims will be dismissed for lack of merit,” the company said.

The statements of the judge and of Visa

The judge ruled that at the current stage of the proceedings, “the court can infer a strong possibility that the Visa network was involved in at least some of the advertising transactions directly related to the plaintiff’s video.”

But the payments firm argues that “the allegation that Visa recognizes MindGeek as an authorized merchant and processes payments on its websites does not indicate that Visa has agreed to participate in any form of hosting or storage of quantity of sex.”

But Judge Carney said that, again at this stage of the proceedings, “the court can comfortably infer that Visa had the intent to help MindGeek monetize child pornography for the fact that Visa continued to provide MindGeek with the means to do so and knew that MindGeek was doing it.”

A Visa spokesman told the BBC that the company condemns sex trafficking, sexual exploitation, and child sexual abuse material.

“This pre-trial ruling is disappointing and mischaracterizes Visa’s role and its policies and practices. Visa will not tolerate the use of our network for illegal activities. We continue to believe that Visa is an inappropriate defendant in this case,” he added.

MindGeek’s moderation policies

Last month, the CEO and CEO of MindGeeks resigned. The top executive’s departure follows more negative press on an article in The New Yorker reviewing, among other things, restrictive corporate policies. Precisely, MindGeek told the BBC the following:

– They have zero tolerance with the publication of illegal content on their platforms;

– Prohibit posts from anyone who hasn’t presented a government-issued ID that passes third-party verification;

– They eliminate the possibility of downloading free content;

– Integrate several platforms technological and content moderation tools;

– Institute fingerprinting of all videos that violated non-consensual content and child sexual abuse material policies to prevent deleted videos from being reposted;

– Expand your workforce and moderation processes.

Finally, the company also said that any suggestion that it is not serious about removing illegal material is “categorically false.”