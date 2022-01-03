Popular North Dublin takeaway forced to shut for second time over food safety concerns

A Dublin takeaway was closed down by authorities last month over food safety concerns.

The fast food outlet was previously shut in June 2021 by the The Food Safety Authority of Ireland.

The FSAI confirmed that a closure order was served on Kristina Ruszova owner of city centre takeaway DFC Take-Away, or Dublin Fried Chicken as it’s known, on 82B Dorset Street Lower.

The order to close the popular takeaway was served on December 10 and was lifted on December 14 according to the FSAI.

The FSAI is expected to release a detailed report soon concerning the December closure.

You can find more information on the FSAI website .

