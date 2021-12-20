Popular Irish cinema chain tells Government ‘we are safe’ amid new restrictions

Popular Irish cinema chain Omniplex Cinemas took to social media on Friday to tell the Taoiseach that “we are safe”.

Omniplex Cinemas has movie theatres in Rathmines and Balbriggan.

The chain initially took to Facebook before the Taoiseach’s announcement on Friday, December 17 when it was suspected that hospitality would have to close as early as 5pm every day, calling on him to keep cinemas open.

They wrote “WE ARE SAFE” before arguing that early closures would have a detrimental effect on daily revenue.

They added: “Also cinemas do not qualify for CRSS because we are ‘open’.

“If you love cinema, lend us your voice now. #SaveOurCinemas.”

In another post on Facebook after the Taoiseach revealed that hospitality will have to close at 8pm, Omniplex Cinemas wrote: “We are aware of the Taoiseach’s announcement this evening that no indoor events are allowed after 8pm.

“Affected shows will be cancelled and customers will be automatically refunded. We apologise for any inconvenience caused. Please bear with us.”

The new Covid-19 restrictions come into effect today to help tackle the spread of the new Omicron variant. These measures will be in place from midnight on Sunday, 19 December 2021 until 30 January 2022.

Indoor events such as theatres and cinemas must also close at 8pm and capacity at these events has been cut to 50% or 1,000 people, whichever is lower.

The requirement for face masks to be worn at all times unless eating or drinking remains in place.

Pubs and restaurants must also close at 8pm. This excludes take-away or delivery services.

But this does not affect religious, normal workplace business activity and business events.

There are no changes to schools.

