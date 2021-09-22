Popular Dublin Bus college bus routes resume as winter plan confirmed

Dublin Bus has confirmed that three routes starting from DCU are set to resume on Monday, September 27.

This is to coincide with the return of third-level students across Dublin.

The three routes are 31d, 42d, and 70d. All three routes start in DCU and head towards Baldoyle, Portmarnock and Dunboyne, respectively.

Dublin Bus has also announced the steps the company will be taking to make sure the operator is ready for winter.

The Dublin Bus severe weather advisory group meet on an annual basis to the companies performance the previous winter.

Priority routes have been agreed with local authorities and are included in their winter salting programme to maximise the network reach.

City centre paths and busy bus stops will also be salted for the coming winter.

All seven Dublin Bus depots have large reserves of salt and grit which will be distributed early in the morning every day.

Specialised equipment such as salt spreaders has been purchased as well as a JCB contract for clearing depots if the weather deteriorates rapidly.

Traffic management screens are now in place at Dublin Bus central control centre which will allow employees to monitor both bus services and changes in weather and road conditions across the city.

