Popular Dublin bakery Bread 41 to charge customers for paper bags in sustainability bid

Bread 41 has announced it will be charging its customers for paper bags in a bid to encourage sustainability.

The Dublin city centre bakery is introducing a 15c paper bag levy starting October 1.

Bread 41 hopes the charge will encourage customers to reduce their consumption.

In 2002, Ireland introduced a 15C environment levy on plastic bags which led to a 90% reduction in the use of plastic bags, with one billion plastic bags removed from circulation.

A statement from the bakery reads: “Paper bags replaced plastic in most establishments, and while 20 years ago this was a move in the right direction, we’ve now all become more wise to the rising problem with single-use products.

“While paper can be composted, it’s still a huge strain on the environment to produce these bags that are usually discarded within a matter of minutes.

“The energy used to produce and then recycle these bags is enormous and can easily be avoided.”

Bread 41 was also the first to introduce a ‘no cup, no coffee’ policy in their bakery to eliminate the use of single-use paper cups pre-Covid.

Bread 41 owner and head baker Eoin Cluskey, who spearheaded the initiative, said: “Since the plastic bag levy came into play, the number of plastic bags bought decreased by 90%.

“Now it’s time for all single-use paper bags to follow suit. We are face-to-face with a climate crisis and we each need to recognize our responsibility as business owners and individuals and take a stand and stop being a part of the problem. We must be held responsible for the waste we are creating.”

