Popspace, a meeting place for groups on the Internet

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Several years ago web options abounded where groups of people could meet to chat, share files and see each other’s faces. With the boost of messaging networks, they have ceased to make sense, but there are always new solutions that seek to gain a foothold in the sector.

Today I will talk about a website created to make it possible to share experiences on the web without using a mobile phone.

Apple Maps prepares a function that Google Maps has already enjoyed for years

This is Popspace, an open source solution that began its first steps in 2020 to offer the best possible space for separated people, remote teams, expats and others.

They wanted to build a space that gives back the feeling of being together, and in 2021 they launched Tilde, a platform that offered two products for two types of people:

– An all-day presence tool to make people feel connected
– An interactive space for people to carry out workshops, boot camps, etc.

They have now divided the product into PopStage, for interactive workshops, and PopSpace, for presence and collaboration.

We can create an instance of PopSpace and enjoy a perfectly private space, from where it is possible to share the screen, chat in a virtual environment, play games… we can obtain the source code, install it on our own server, modify it and use it for free, as long as follow the GPL v2 license.

Once the space is created, we will have to disclose the url so that anyone can join. The limit is currently 20 people in a room at the same time, but keep in mind that performance can degrade depending on the number of participants, especially if everyone has their video on.

You can learn more details at popspace.io.

Tech News

