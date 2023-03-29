Pope’s coat, arrested Trump and more! How To Spot AI-Created Fake Photos | TC Detective

In recent weeks, a series of images faked by Artificial Intelligence has been running on the internet, to try to bring misleading information to the public – a new form of Fake News. Among the main examples are photos of an alleged expensive coat worn by Pope Francis, as well as images that would show former US President Donald Trump being arrested by local police. After all, how is it possible to identify these falsified records through AI? Detective TechSmart reveals these cases to you.

Pope in $4,000 coat?

One of the photos circulated last weekend shows Pope Francis wearing a coat that would cost around US$ 4,000, with a crucifix on top. It was posted on a Reddit profile. In the case of this photo, there are a number of characteristics that already indicate a lack of veracity. Among them are the background with excessive blurring and other parts that have blurs. In addition, there is no symmetry in the size of the arms – noted by the fact that one hand is more exposed than the other – nor in the face. Other elements are also mixed with the skin, such as the coat's collar itself.

Trump arrested?

After Donald Trump told his supporters that he would be arrested on charges stemming from bribery of a porn actress with whom he would have had an extramarital relationship, with campaign money, images began to circulate with the image of the former American president in a situation of escape from the agents. Although the New York Justice is still analyzing Trump's possible crimes – false statements and violation of campaign finance laws –, the former president was never arrested, as shown in the images. But how to recognize this in the assemblies themselves? In one of them, it is possible to notice that Donald's arm is very small. In addition, his right hand – supposedly held by the police – does not have aspects of a human limb, but a kind of claw. Not to mention that Trump's head is clearly superimposed on the image, both due to an asymmetry of the neck in relation to the body, and in relation to the lighting and texture of this element, in relation to the rest of the image.

Trump praying?

To understand that this is not an unintentional movement, just check out a false image created by Artificial Intelligence that was released by Donald Trump himself, on his platform Truth Social. In the misleading photo, the former US president appears on his knees, while praying. That is, a strategy to mobilize supporters, without commitment to the truth.

What is Midjourney?

The secret behind all these images consists of Midjourney, an Artificial Intelligence tool developed by a research laboratory with the same name. It is through this service that fake photos have been created. Its main resource is the generation of images through description in natural language – the so-called prompts. The operation is similar to DALL-E, from OpenAI, and Stable Diffusion, from Stability AI. With the use of AI, Midjourney is able to invent photos with greater realism, both in the background and in the highlighted elements. However, as it was possible to observe, the creations are not perfect and may contain noticeable flaws so as not to be deceived.

understand the dangers