Politicians slam ‘homophobic’ abuse of Leo Varadkar outside of his house

Politicians took to twitter to slam the ‘homophobic’ abuse of Leo Varadkar outside of his house earlier today.

Homophobic language was used during the far-right protest that took place outside of the Tanáiste’s house.

Fellow politicians took to twitter to condemn the protestors’ actions.

Sinn Féin leader, Mary Lou McDonald said that the perpetrators should be held to account.

She tweeted: “The homophobic, bigoted intimidation witnessed at the home of Leo Varadkar today is outrageous and shameful.

“The perpetrators must be held to account.”

Dublin Central TD, Gary Gannon said that the ‘blatant homophobia’ has no place in Ireland.

He tweeted: “What occurred outside Leo Varadkar’s house today was nothing short of vile.

“Blatant homophobia has no place in our Republic and should be confronted whenever it occurs.”

Fine Gael Senator, Barry Ward expressed his solidarity with the Tanáiste.

He wrote: “Really disgusted by homophobic abuse aimed at @leovaradkar outside his and Matt’s home.

“There is no cause or justification for this.

“To dress up intimidation and homophobia as a protest fools no one. We as a society, must reject this in the strongest possible terms. #solidarity“

