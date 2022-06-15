Politepop, an intelligent and polite way to request your visitor’s email

When a person visits our web page, what they want is to read it, and then, if they are interested, ask for more information, make purchases, sign up for a newsletter… carry out the action we want.

What we cannot do is show you a subscription popup after a few seconds, without giving you time to read anything, hiding the information you are wanting to read. That will drive the visitor away, and we will lose him forever.

What Politepop does is offer a more educated solution. We can configure it so that the banner only appears after 50% of the page has been viewed, for example, and as long as a specific amount of time has passed.

After both conditions are met, a discreet message will appear in a corner of the page, asking for permission to display the subscription banner, and only after being accepted, we will offer the form for the person to send us their email and we can save it in our database.

It is true that in this way the number of subscribers will drop, but they will be higher quality subscribers, really interested in the content, eliminating all those who put their email without knowing exactly what they were doing.

Politepop is not a free solution, it costs 44 dollars, although it is a pretty good price for those who depend on this type of solution to streamline their sales process and user registrations.

On their website they make it clear:

Wait for strong engagement signals before soliciting visitors’ emails. Respect the reading experience. Let visitors navigate at their own pace without being disturbed by interruptions. Avoid the spam folder.

You can get more information, and try a demo, at politepop.com.