Police in Scotland see rise in accidental Android SOS calls

A scotland police there has been an increase in the number of accidental emergency calls made by android devices. This situation happens when a user taps the power button more than five times and ends up receiving a call from SOS services. The feature exists since version 12 of Android. The resource, at first, was implemented so that it could help users. However, what may have happened is a situation in which models with the low-cost Google operating system have been slow. Thus, the person’s insistence on trying to turn on the device ends up activating the tool.

⚫ If you accidentally dial 999, please don't hang up. If possible, please stay on the line and let us know you are safe. ⚫ Calls to 999 where the operator cannot hear anyone on the line (silent calls) are never just ignored. (2/4) — Police Scotland (@PoliceScotland) June 21, 2023

In relation to this situation, the Scottish authorities expressed themselves through Twitter and advised users who activate the feature by accident not to turn it off. That is, they must remain on the line so that they can report that they have not had any incidents and that they are fine. - Advertisement - In cases where no one answers, the call will never be ignored by the attendant, as it may indicate a moment when the victim is afraid of being discovered. Therefore, the police end up devoting their time to these calls. The user, in turn, can try to disable this tool if he wishes.