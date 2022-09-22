Polaroid has more than just cameras: it launches speakers with a youthful design

- Advertisement -

From time to time surprises arrive on the market that, because they are unexpected, are interesting to know about. One of them is the one that has been known today: the company Polaroid expands its product range with new wireless speakers that, among other things, offer a that is very different because it is striking and youthful.

The new product range is called Polaroid Music, and it begins its journey on the market with four perfectly differentiated products, all of which have something in common that makes them perfectly adapted to today’s needs: they use technology Bluetooth to communicate with sound sources. In this way, you can use them with phones, tablets and even computers. And always, without having to put any cable through.

There is also a striking detail in all Bluetooth speakers: due to the time that the company has been on the market, there are things that have become iconic among your products. An example is the Red button that characterizes the trigger of its traditional cameras. Well, the new speakers include it as a wink. They even have a analog dial that will delight those who love retro designs.

These are the new Polaroid speakers

There are four models that reach the market, each one with its own and different design, which makes them highly recognizable. Next, we leave you a list with each one of them and those that make them striking (their arrival in Spain is confirmed, but the specific moment is not yet):

Polaroid Music P1

10 hour autonomy

Multiple speakers can be paired at the same time

Includes USB Type-C port

Available in various colors: yellow, blue and red

Price: $59.99

Polaroid

Polaroid Music P2

15 hour autonomy

Multiple speakers can be paired at the same time

Includes USB Type-C port

Available in various colors: blue, white, red, yellow and black.

Price: $129.99

Polaroid

Polaroid Music P3

15 hour autonomy

Multiple speakers can be paired at the same time

Includes USB Type-C port

Available in various colors: white, yellow, red, blue and black

Price: $189.99

Polaroid

Polaroid Music P4

Autonomy of more than 15 hours

Multiple speakers can be paired at the same time

Includes USB Type-C port

Available in several colors: yellow and black.

Price: $289.99

Polaroid

Something else that the company launches and it is very interesting

We talk about radio polaroid. It is an option that was born experimentally to get access to Internet Radio on the speakers. In this way, with the analog dial with which you can jump from one station to another (options will be added on a regular basis) and that allow you to enjoy music in a free and without advertising. There will be all kinds of options, from accessing current content to enjoying the great classics. You can learn more about this service at this link.

