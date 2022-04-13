Polar Pacer, new smartwatch perfect for runners

If you are one of those who practice running, surely you want to have a possible equipment. And, currently, a good smartwatch that is capable of recognizing all the exercise you do and managing that information properly cannot be missing. Well, the new models fleece pacer They offer you exactly this.

Generally, the products of this manufacturer are aimed at the most expert athletes (as is the case with Garmin), but in this case this is not the case, since a basic model and another more advanced model are launched, which is the Polar Pacer Pro. yes they offer both models is a excellent bill finishwhere there is no lack of high-quality metallic materials, which ensure excellent durability in all kinds of situations.

This is the new Polar Pacer

It has everything you need, such as a good set of sensors – where the so-called Polar Precision Prime-, so that any run you make is detected and stored. It is able to establish in this way the physical state in which you are and recommend training sessions thanks to the tool FuelWiSe. In addition, it also allows you to know the quality of sleep and estimate the rest times that you should use to avoid health problems.

With a weight below 40 grams and advanced resistance options, such as its own to water or that the watch screen has Gorilla Glass 3, it should be noted that this model does not lack GPS to increase precision and different elements state test, either walking or running. As far as autonomy is concerned, one can reach 100 hours training without problems, so you will not find problems in this section.

Differences from the Pro model

Aesthetically, it is very similar to the previous one, finding most of the improvements inside the smart watch. An example is adding a barometer that is capable of knowing the changes in height that are made, so that the effort made can be measured almost exactly. In addition, this is a model that has options that also make it a good option for cycling lovers, because it can be used as a potentiometer.

Other additions that the Polar Pacer Pro has is that it uses the Komoot application to receive turn-by-turn directions, Girona thus taking advantage of its efficient GPS. It is important to mention that this model has an excellent combination with Strava, which for experts can be essential.

Prices of both watches

The basic model is located in some more than interesting €199, and can be bought in different colors (green and lilac stand out). When it comes to the Polar Pacer Por, what you have to pay amounts to €299, which is also quite sensible. In this case, the most striking shades are blue and burgundy.

