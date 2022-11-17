Polar Ignite 3 is announced in Brazil with SpO2 sensor, autonomy of up to 5 days and dual-band GPS

Polar has just launched its new smart watch in Europe: the Ignite 3, which arrives as a successor to the Ignite 2, launched in March 2021. The new model features the Polar Precision Prime heart monitoring sensor, which is capable of offering even more accuracy when tracking sleep and exercise.
The Polar Ignite 3 screen is AMOLED and has 1.28 inches with Always On mode and Gorilla Glass 3.0 protection. The watch weighs just 35 grams with customizable widget support to display various information like fitness, weather and more in real time.
The watch’s built-in workout app now supports voice guidance, announcing when goals and distances are reached during exercise. You can configure whether you want their announcements to be made through the built-in speaker or via Bluetooth headphones.
Speaking of sports, Polar claims that it has improved the exercise detection algorithm so that the new generation supports more than 150 activities with heart rate measurement, blood oxygenation level and much more information to help with your physical conditioning.
Although Polar Ignite 3 is lightweight, its battery is estimated to last up to 30 hours with dual-band GPS and heart rate monitoring enabled at all times. If you deactivate the automatic monitoring of these functions, the autonomy goes up to 5 days.
Polar Ignite 3 is already on pre-order in Europe for R$ 2,849.00 in gold, pink, black and brown colors. The watch straps start at R$249 and can cost up to R$499 for leather options.