Polar Ignite 3 is announced in Brazil with SpO2 sensor, autonomy of up to 5 days and dual-band GPS

Polar has just launched its new smart watch in Europe: the Ignite 3, which arrives as a successor to the Ignite 2, launched in March 2021. The new model features the Polar Precision Prime heart monitoring sensor, which is capable of offering even more accuracy when tracking sleep and exercise.

The Polar Ignite 3 screen is AMOLED and has 1.28 inches with Always On mode and Gorilla Glass 3.0 protection. The watch weighs just 35 grams with customizable widget support to display various information like fitness, weather and more in real time.